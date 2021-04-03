 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Prince under house arrest for criticising Royal Family. No not that one   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does he still get to make pancakes?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He'll probably come out a head.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: He'll probably come out a head.


More or less.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But he just wanted to go to America to find a woman who would love him for who he is as a person.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uh Oh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The King of Jorden used to be cool.

The King of Jordan even had a guest spot on Star Trek before he was King because he was a fan.
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/A​bdullah_bin_al-Hussein
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: But he just wanted to go to America to find a woman who would love him for who he is as a person.


Coming to American 2 wasn't a great movie on some levels but it was kind of fun.

I did not expect to see Louie Anderson
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus, I know no one can take criticism anymore but that's so ridiculous I saw Rob Dyrdek.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jordan, huh? Hussein? Any relation to Saddam?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Controversy! (Do-do-do-dodo)
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Jordan, huh? Hussein? Any relation to Saddam?


No. Barack.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reason the GOAT should be under house arrest.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if people stormed the capital there.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin-skinned little b*tches, aren't they?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call blouses.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Imagine if people stormed the capital there.


Jordan can penetrate any lane, and even if you stop him, he'll just pull back for the fader.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The King of Jorden used to be cool.

The King of Jordan even had a guest spot on Star Trek before he was King because he was a fan.
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/A​bdullah_bin_al-Hussein
[Fark user image 289x174]


I believe the King of Jordan is the good guy here and the rebel crown prince was getting support from Saudi Arabian Bonesaw Enthusiasts.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Based on that photo I'd wager it was for trying to add "Prince of 4:20" to his official title.

/Seriously, he looks baked as f*ck
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It has reached a point where no one is able to speak or express opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened."

I hate to disappoint this guy, but they have Twitter in pretty much every country.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: [Fark user image 850x478]
Based on that photo I'd wager it was for trying to add "Prince of 4:20" to his official title.

/Seriously, he looks baked as f*ck


Reminds me of Don Jr.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no need to argue, parents just don't understand.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sign o' the times.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow--I sure hope that isn't this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image ?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if they collected...Finger Prince...


/uh, no...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit Game of Thrones.. only without the slashed throats, so far.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Based on that photo I'd wager it was for trying to add "Prince of 4:20" to his official title.

/Seriously, he looks baked as f*ck


It's not weed; half-scoop gave him the good stuff.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 100x117] ?


Dead for years, buried in Bowie's pants I heard.

And I 2016 sucked lol
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This was a MBZ-MBS-Kushner backed coup. Those are the "foreign" elements of this failed coup.
 
