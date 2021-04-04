 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Cow climbs down from Chick-fil-A billboard, causes traffic jam on Atlanta's perimeter highway   (ajc.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Atlanta metropolitan area, Georgia, DeKalb County, Georgia, Cattle, Atlanta, tractor-trailer, Interstate Highway System, Fulton County, Georgia  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escaped livestock is on of my pet beeves.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Free cow ^
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did anyone notice the difference?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the cows are boycotting Georgia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d1fd34dzzl09j.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Quit blending yer rural with yer Urban, Eh? We have cows in Washinbgton, but we don't send them to pasture on the highway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kinky.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.