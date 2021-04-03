 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Ready to experience a fourth wave?   (npr.org) divider line
40
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup
Had it and vaccinated
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated


You had it and you were vaccinated?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated

You had it and you were vaccinated?


Some long haulers have gotten relief from the vaccine. Also, antibodies seem to diminish over time so boosting them with a vaccine improves the likelihood of reaching the pandemic finish line without being re-infected.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: plecos: cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated

You had it and you were vaccinated?

Some long haulers have gotten relief from the vaccine. Also, antibodies seem to diminish over time so boosting them with a vaccine improves the likelihood of reaching the pandemic finish line without being re-infected.


Well what I meant to ask is if he got covid after being vaccinated.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It almost like this virus doesn't give a fark if you're tired of it or not. And boy wouldn't it be neat if one of these hops from douchebro to dumbass triggers the mutation that farks us all.

This shiat isn't over.

Mask up, assholes.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got my product all packaged up and ready for sale:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am really pleased with how many people I know who are vaccinated.  Of course that may just mean that I know a lot of old people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated

You had it and you were vaccinated?


Yes, I was vaccinated after I had it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and get your damn shot. I was lucky and had a "mild" case and it sucked balls and my guts still aren't right.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This whole thing wont be over till all countries are vaccinated.

So it will never be ever until the maskholes get their teeth kicked in.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated


I haven't had it and haven't been vaccinated yet.
So we are playing both fields!  

/Well hopefully soon after I get vaccinated and we can actually give each other high 5's again
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would argue we never really had a 2nd or 3rd until the vaccine started rolling out back in December, just a rise and plateau.
 
hervatski
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A 4th COVID-19 Surge May Be Starting.  How Bad Could It Get?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seven waves, followed by caterpillars.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Michigan may be the Brazilian variant, which has a couple of issues. One, it appears to spread faster. Two, it appears to hit younger adults much, much harder.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geez, its like a group of day traders watching penny stocks. Watch the trend over 7 weeks not 7 days.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This whole thing wont be over till all countries are vaccinated.

So it will never be ever until the maskholes get their teeth kicked in.


Umm.  Tuberculosis, IE tuberculosis scar...We have consistently been at the lead of disease prevention while still having open immigration policies....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: A 4th COVID-19 Surge May Be Starting.  How Bad Could It Get?

[Fark user image 353x353]

Seven waves, followed by caterpillars.


Is that a David Gerrold reference?
 
alice_600
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hervatski: Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country


He forgot spring breakers and morons who don't know how to stay home.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Geez, its like a group of day traders watching penny stocks. Watch the trend over 7 weeks not 7 days.


The 7 day average this week is 20% higher than the 7 day average two weeks ago.  It's a definite spike.  Though we'll need some more time to see if it becomes a wave.
 
limboslam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
White people in Vermont better stay inside...
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Usa usa usa usa
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Love is the seventh wave...

-Sting
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alice_600: hervatski: Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country

He forgot spring breakers and morons who don't know how to stay home.


We are at a record 4 million vaccines a day.  If this keeps up we will have the entire population of the US vaccinated in 3 months.  In 6 months we will be double vaccinated, after 12 months we will be quadruple vaccinated and so strong that we will have super powers...or down syndrome if you believe the anti vaxxers....
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope I make it to my shot next Saturday! Wasn't easy to get set up either, basically just started calling random neighborhood pharmacies. But I feel like I'm coming down with a cold. Aigh! I know my luck. I really do.

/ Odds are I'll catch it before I get vaccinated because my luck is dismal for a Subgenius.
// Fell off the Luck Plane surfboard a long time ago and the universe has me in a rip tide.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr Fauci: "if any of you live to see the dawn, it's because I allow it."
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: alice_600: hervatski: Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country

He forgot spring breakers and morons who don't know how to stay home.

We are at a record 4 million vaccines a day.  If this keeps up we will have the entire population of the US vaccinated in 3 months.  In 6 months we will be double vaccinated, after 12 months we will be quadruple vaccinated and so strong that we will have super powers...or down syndrome if you believe the anti vaxxers....


/this post is sponsored by Captain Morgan.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
feminism or covid?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Got my product all packaged up and ready for sale:
[Fark user image 640x835]


Amateur.  I went long on, "Sorry for your loss" greeting cards.  Cleaned uuuuup.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've had a Farking DAY CARE CENTRE with an outbreak here (4 cases), both staff and KIDS!  Two local elementary schools each have a student with Covid including the school my partner's grandkids go to....

This isn't your mama's Covid from last year....

Belleville, Ontario, 100 miles east of Toronto, pop. 55 000......
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

plecos: cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated

You had it and you were vaccinated?


Yup. Same here. Positive test in December and was ill for a few days and now I'm fully vaccinated as of 3/12.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alice_600: hervatski: Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country

He forgot spring breakers and morons who don't know how to stay home.


"Noteworthy Alabama fan"
 
alice_600
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: alice_600: hervatski: Didn't fauci say he doesn't believe a 4th wave will happen?  Didn't read the article was it saying a 4th like down the line or some 4th waves around some areas around the country

He forgot spring breakers and morons who don't know how to stay home.

We are at a record 4 million vaccines a day.  If this keeps up we will have the entire population of the US vaccinated in 3 months.  In 6 months we will be double vaccinated, after 12 months we will be quadruple vaccinated and so strong that we will have super powers...or down syndrome if you believe the anti vaxxers....


All I know is this Farker has been struggling with her anxiety and depression and being scared to leave the house has made her even more depressed.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not. Thanks for playing tho NPR!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NephilimNexus: A 4th COVID-19 Surge May Be Starting.  How Bad Could It Get?

[Fark user image 353x353]

Seven waves, followed by caterpillars.

Is that a David Gerrold reference?


chtorr thing

/don't go looking for tribble
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would we really notice a difference at this point? People have been getting it and dying all along. Am I ready? Yes, nothing's changed as far as I'm concerned, whether more people get it or less. As long as people are getting it, it's bad.
 
get real
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yup
Had it and vaccinated


And can have it again
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alice_600: All I know is this Farker has been struggling with her anxiety and depression and being scared to leave the house has made her even more depressed.


Mask up and get yourself out there, girl. I've been back since June, and save for a couple extra restaurant closures, life goes on.

Unless you're grossly overweight, diabetic, 80+ years old, etc., in which case you're living on borrowed time anyway.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': It's not. Thanks for playing tho NPR!


Don't smart your own posts.
 
minorshan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I would argue we never really had a 2nd or 3rd until the vaccine started rolling out back in December, just a rise and plateau.


Well.

You can argue that.

It's just a dumb argument.
 
