(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8 PM ET) - Connie has to find a way to get Stretch an English award, Liz tries her hand at songwriting and will Cheney's henchmen resort to murder to keep Clark's friend Tumbleweed from shipping his oil by truck?   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The English Test - 8/14/49 - The fate of Stretch Snodgrass' barbecue (and another chance for Connie to date Mr Boynton) depends upon his winning the prize for English grammar.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Writes a Song - 1/27/50 - When a music professor tells Liz she'll never be a singer she decides to become a songwriter.

Superman - Crooked Oil Association - Parts 3 to 7 - 10/10 to 10/20/41 - Clark is helping his friend Tumbleweed Jones deal with a crooked oil pipeline owner who will stop at nothing to keep oil field owners using his pipeline at his exorbitant rates.  Tumbleweed is about to enter a dangerous pass with an oil shipment but Cheney's henchmen are ready.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay, it's a short drop from this cliff - and I think Jimmy is going to miss 'Balancing Rock.'
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And we're off...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I doubt very much if Out of this World Oscar would know anything of the future OSCARs

Orbital
Satellite
Carrying
Amateur
Radio
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not the usual commercials because this is an AFRTS recording
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More people in this country need to hear that last commercial.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Song from Cinderella.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lucy made her "inability to sing" a staple of I Love Lucy as well, even though she COULD sing.
 
