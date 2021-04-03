 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video Wait for it   (youtube.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait for it....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a beautiful white Buffalo!
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait for what?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be 14 again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do you know they're bisons? They could be heterosexualsons.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MBooda: How do you know they're bisons? They could be heterosexualsons.


*sighs*
Bison is both singular AND plural. Like sheep.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Women shocked by untamed bush
ULTIMATE FUNNY PRANKS ON GIRLS
Youtube uRI9fn78hD0
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: How do you know they're bisons? They could be heterosexualsons.


I have no idea if they'd be into a couple of buff fellows.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they really drive into a herd of bison that were in rut?

/not a good idea
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
she saw balls
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give them some privacy.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: Wait for what?


Yeah. I mean, like I've been sitting here for 10 minutes, and not a single bison has tried to hump me.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did they really drive into a herd of bison that were in rut?

/not a good idea


I'm so sorry for your horribly awful terribly no go very bad and yet quizzically interesting backstory
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[GIGGITY] Buffalo buffalo buffalo
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love that her shirt says "New Buffalo". What a coincidence!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone is ill equipped to deal with life on this planet.  What am I supposed to wait for?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
4/4/21?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Climbing Bovini trifecta in play
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: nytmare: Wait for what?

Yeah. I mean, like I've been sitting here for 10 minutes, and not a single bison has tried to hump me.


You might want to think about your personal hygiene, just sayin
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: nytmare: Wait for what?

Yeah. I mean, like I've been sitting here for 10 minutes, and not a single bison has tried to hump me.


We don't move that fast. Hooves and all. Just wait for it.
 
