(BroBible)   For a mere $39,000 you can have a handbag that looks like an airplane. But it's a designer bag, so that makes it okay   (brobible.com) divider line
482 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 Apr 2021 at 9:41 PM



gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does that make it ok, altogether?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My handbag is an airplane. Your poverty is invalid.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the designer's twitter replies:

"Where's my chapstick?"

"Have you checked the cockpit?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a medium-sized Tylenol.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interesting, but nope, even if I had the dough.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surely that is just a misposted April Fool's joke.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You too can have a wildly impractical piece of garbage that will bonk other people with its stupid wing all the time. Fark off douchebag.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'd have to be unconscious like gerald ford in order to justify buying that.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Does that make it ok, altogether?


Does that make it ok
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For $39,001 and no questions asked, I can make an evening clutch made of newborn foreskins and rubies honed and polished by the digestive tracts of civet cats. I'll also airbrush an image of your preference for certain... favors.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw this on the twittings earlier and figured it was some dumbass toy...

Happy National Conspicuous Consumption Day!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'all have never heard of a Birkin Bag, have you?  $30k is on the lower end.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thesharkman: gameshowhost: Does that make it ok, altogether?

Does that make it ok


... i fondly recall the days when farkers would immediately catch on...

/ty for rising to the occasion
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Surely that is just a misposted April Fool's joke.


no it's not. and don't...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

