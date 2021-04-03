 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Just imagine that tag, but in green, with an L in the second place   (thehill.com) divider line
40
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SLPIFFY?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: SLPIFFY?


SLIFFY?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPIFFY SILVER?

I am pretty sure that Biden won't veto this. Hell, maybe he even refuses to sign it, letting it become law by doing nothing for 10 days.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have what Subby's having.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Demetrius: SLPIFFY?


Came for this
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The L Hill?

Sounds like a fantastic Showtime series.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sex Cauldron?  I thought that place closed down.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'll have what Subby's having.


So, a remedial English lesson..?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Demetrius: SLPIFFY?


Subby better share.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
content.invisioncic.comView Full Size



/what subby might look like
 
king of vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Come on Biden. You gotta realize pot shouldn't be classified the way that it is.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Itchem & Scratchem Blow
Youtube 7pFa0lcPCrY
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Think of all that sweet tax revenue.  I pay 20% now and am happy to, it's still really cheap.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Demetrius: SLPIFFY?


This is getting ridiculous. Can't we just go back to "The Sci-Fi Channel" already.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Democrats seem at least aware that they need to pass legislation to appeal to normal people, only they keep getting punched in the dick by Manchin and Sinema.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Come on Biden. You gotta realize pot shouldn't be classified the way that it is.


He's "studying it".

Translation: borrowing Hillary's same-sex marriage windsock
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

andrewagill: SPIFFY SILVER?

I am pretty sure that Biden won't veto this. Hell, maybe he even refuses to sign it, letting it become law by doing nothing for 10 days.


Sadly, I doubt it gets to Biden.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I seem to remember way back when, someone on Fark made a spliffy tag pic.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: king of vegas: Come on Biden. You gotta realize pot shouldn't be classified the way that it is.

He's "studying it".

Translation: borrowing Hillary's same-sex marriage windsock


I don't understand why that's necessarily the bad thing that a lot of people make it out to be. If the people he was elected by are asking him to legalize/decriminalize it - even if he's personally not a fan it makes a lot more sense to shift his views on it than to just entrench himself and shout no.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The Democrats seem at least aware that they need to pass legislation to appeal to normal people, only they keep getting punched in the dick by Manchin and Sinema.


That's really sexist.  Manchin punches many Dems in the tits and I think it's high time we acknowledge this.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, we'll put it on the pile with the election reform and other shiat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Somewhere Jack Web is spinning in his grave.
 
TheFoy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zero-based indexing clearly people. Geez...
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: king of vegas: Come on Biden. You gotta realize pot shouldn't be classified the way that it is.

He's "studying it".

Translation: borrowing Hillary's same-sex marriage windsock


Yeah, I'm real tired of this "were studying it" nonsense. It's been studying. If you're starting over as though no one has ever produced any scholarship or data on the subject, you're an idiot. Of course, they're not idiots, they're just lying as a stalling tactic.
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: DoctorCal: king of vegas: Come on Biden. You gotta realize pot shouldn't be classified the way that it is.

He's "studying it".

Translation: borrowing Hillary's same-sex marriage windsock

I don't understand why that's necessarily the bad thing that a lot of people make it out to be. If the people he was elected by are asking him to legalize/decriminalize it - even if he's personally not a fan it makes a lot more sense to shift his views on it than to just entrench himself and shout no.


The thing is, he doesn't have to study it. It's been studied, for years, and the conclusions are pretty damn clear by now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this legislation will involve a joint session of Congress, and they'll pass it upon the left-leaning approval.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:

Schumer said he "will have an ongoing conversation" with Biden
"He [Biden] said he's studying the issue, so obviously want to give him a little time to study it,"
"But at some point we're going to move forward, period," he added.

Thanks for platitudes Chuck but you're either high af or are pandering for support.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to see the future, imagine a pipe in a human face, smoking.

FOREVER.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are there actual good arguments against cannabis legalization? Like, not against specific ways of implementation or taxation or whatever, but actually just its legalization in general? Because all the old people in Congress seem to be against it, and they act like that's the good and rational position despite never defending said position with any actual facts. It all seems to come down to "drugs bad."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tfresh: FTA:

Schumer said he "will have an ongoing conversation" with Biden
"He [Biden] said he's studying the issue, so obviously want to give him a little time to study it,"
"But at some point we're going to move forward, period," he added.

Thanks for platitudes Chuck but you're either high af or are pandering for support.


The statement is so non-committal as to be utterly f*cking meaningless.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Are there actual good arguments against cannabis legalization? Like, not against specific ways of implementation or taxation or whatever, but actually just its legalization in general? Because all the old people in Congress seem to be against it, and they act like that's the good and rational position despite never defending said position with any actual facts. It all seems to come down to "drugs bad."


Are you trying to summon CannaBevets?
 
Pieru [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good Ol' S.L. Piffy. I haven't heard that name since I was last in Missouri.

/ Always had to good Ozark bud.
 
Mr. Lepage
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finally, the new Rotsky!
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

born_yesterday: tfresh: FTA:

Schumer said he "will have an ongoing conversation" with Biden
"He [Biden] said he's studying the issue, so obviously want to give him a little time to study it,"
"But at some point we're going to move forward, period," he added.

Thanks for platitudes Chuck but you're either high af or are pandering for support.

The statement is so non-committal as to be utterly f*cking meaningless.


"A little time to study it"?

He's on his 4th consecutive rewatch of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Chuck, you're gonna need to go there, and get the spliff out of his hand.
 
