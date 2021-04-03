 Skip to content
 
(imradio.fm WYEG)   Episode 2 of Noise Factor airs tonight at 11 PM ET It's going to get loud. Come and thrash with a TFer   (imradio.fm) divider line
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
PLAY FREEBIRD!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ponzholio: PLAY FREEBIRD!


The Guy Who Yelled Freebird
Youtube DWmndAP4R9w


The Doubleclicks - The Guy Who Yelled Freebird
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, yeah - 'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ponzholio: PLAY FREEBIRD!


Hey, Beeble at least offered me $37 to play Smash Mouth for an hour.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys tuned in last week and that was awesome.


I actually think this show is even better, and I'm not just saying that.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cool. Been awhile since I thrashed a bit.

/ Ow, neck stiff already ... too old to rock n roll too young to STREEEEEF!!!
 
