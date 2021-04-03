 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Amazon apologizes to Rep. Mark Pocan (D, WI) for denying drivers had problematic workplace conditions. "Mistakes were made. It's all urine under the bridge now"   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's confusing because number one isn't prime but number two is.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazon.com needs a Twisted Tea to the face.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once watched my Amazon delivery guy drop a package at my door and then enter the telco room for a minute or so. Curious, I followed up, and there was a small puddle of urine in there, which tells me either they were marking their territory so the UPS driver stays away, or they weren't getting adequate time for bathroom breaks.

/Or even worse, they had an untreated UTI.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the try to micturate the damage phase has entered the stream.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, your Amazon delivery is covered in pee particles!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Matthews Band doing an Amazon commercial seems like something that needs to happen. Preferably on a bridge in Chicago.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not add lots of trucks that have built in toilets? They exist on busses.

Health problems can be caused by holding it in.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To:  All.

From:  J Bezos.

Subject::  Delivery vehicle.

Effective Immediately.

Happy Easter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Week's News: "Look. The human feces and semen content on your packages is well below FDA tolerances."
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the "apology" is nothing more than "But other companies drivers pee in bottles too!!!!"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?" Amazon responded on March 24. "If that were true, nobody would work for us."

The problem with saying "suck it, peon, or go work somewhere else" is that, if any workplace is allowed to be a hellhole to save a buck, then all workplaces will be hellholes to save a buck.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd say someone should do a scientific study on it, but it would be too open to pee-hacking.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gold in them thar hills are your'n. Not.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazon evil aside, this nation needs to put in more public restrooms.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nike has to be thrilled that Amazon is catching enough sh*t this week (in bags frequently) that people forget that they employ child/slave labor.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just give the rabble that work for Amazon catheters.

C'mon Bezos, being a robber baron isn't hard, it's been done before.

Probably can turn that urine into fuel.

Think man, think.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms," Amazon admits.

The problem was never "they can't find them," it's that you are so strict with timing, they'd rather pee in a bottle than risk a reprimand.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When TF are the vote results going to be released?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I choose no rush shipping, maybe instead of giving me a dollar you should let your drivers pee.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We used to call them trucker bombs back in the day.
 
byteme4321
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I usually just pull up right close to a shrub or something else , and open the side door and proceed to water the tires, much faster than trying to aim for a bottle. Although coffee cups are a fair target as well
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: When TF are the vote results going to be released?


When Amazon gets can manipulate it so it appears that their employees really don't want a union.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'd say someone should do a scientific study on it, but it would be too open to pee-hacking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THINK FAST, JEFF!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: "You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?" Amazon responded on March 24. "If that were true, nobody would work for us."

The problem with saying "suck it, peon, or go work somewhere else" is that, if any workplace is allowed to be a hellhole to save a buck, then all workplaces will be hellholes to save a buck.


And even if not, far too many people end up stuck in shiatty situations where they have nowhere else to go work.

It's easy to say "Just don't work there!" but if there aren't any other jobs around and you can't move, you don't really have a choice.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: "Drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms," Amazon admits.

The problem was never "they can't find them," it's that you are so strict with timing, they'd rather pee in a bottle than risk a reprimand.


i dont even work for amazon but i still have trouble finding an open public bathroom in the covid era where a large percentage of them have been closed or are off limits to non employees.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-H​e​alth-Personal-Care-Male-Urinals/zgbs/h​pc/3775251
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beware the Amazon Van with the YORAN8 plate.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: i dont even work for amazon but i still have trouble finding an open public bathroom in the covid era where a large percentage of them have been closed or are off limits to non employees.


what happened to gas stations?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have worked in customer service and was pretty surprised by the 'you don't believe that story' tweet. Hell Amazon IT reported a possible hack because of how inappropriate it was. And it turns out Bezos specifically hired customer 'service' reps to be assholes
 
Conthan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Amazon evil aside, this nation needs to put in more public restrooms.


I'm a mailman, and this this oh flying spaghetti monster this. Especially in the last year or so. Thankfully I live close enough to my routes that I drive home for the worst case scenarios, but it's rough.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
B-b-b-but Trump UPS and FedEx!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conthan: Nadie_AZ: Amazon evil aside, this nation needs to put in more public restrooms.

I'm a mailman, and this this oh flying spaghetti monster this. Especially in the last year or so. Thankfully I live close enough to my routes that I drive home for the worst case scenarios, but it's rough.


I used to deliver when I was younger and I would get so dehydrated from the pickup times and distance. I was in the ER once from it. Such a needed thing.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Why not add lots of trucks that have built in toilets? They exist on busses.

Health problems can be caused by holding it in.


Health problems can be caused by overwork, too. You think Bezos and his ilk give a shiat? It's not like workers are people; to the wealthy, workers are disposable equipment.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Purple_Urkle: Why not add lots of trucks that have built in toilets? They exist on busses.

Health problems can be caused by holding it in.

Health problems can be caused by overwork, too. You think Bezos and his ilk give a shiat? It's not like workers are people; to the wealthy, workers are disposable equipment.


Get the Organic Mechanic.  This biological unit has malfunctioned.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Why not add lots of trucks that have built in toilets? They exist on busses.

Health problems can be caused by holding it in.


Or not treat their employees like machines and give them reasonable realistic goals that actually gives them time to take breaks to go to bathroom.
 
covalesj
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There really isn't a great answer for any driver industry to the need to pee on the drive. The simplest answer is...bottles.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i always keep a pee jug in the car.  Ocean Spray makes the best
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covalesj: There really isn't a great answer for any driver industry to the need to pee on the drive. The simplest answer is...bottles.


Or see my post above.

We shouldn't hold somebody's livelihood over their head for taking a 2 minute break every couple hours to use the bathroom.

The timing is so tight that even if there were bathrooms available every 10 feet they'd get fired for not making quota.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Humanity really doesn't care about each other. We will even demand money to not piss out in the wild.
No Wonder we shoot each other
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

covalesj: There really isn't a great answer for any driver industry to the need to pee on the drive. The simplest answer is...bottles.


I always have a few empty Budweiser bottles under the seat so I use them in an emergency. Although drinking the beer in the first place is the reason I have to pee so often, it's a viscious cycle
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Humanity really doesn't care about each other. We will even demand money to not piss out in the wild.
No Wonder we shoot each other


Nah. This is the simple result of capitalism. Workers are exploited in a push for profit.
 
