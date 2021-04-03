 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Looks like the Biden administration won't be telling us anything about aliens   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
49
49 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's because there are more pressing things to do.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Space people.
Extraterrestrial-Americans.

"Friends from other places"
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Men in Black INS scene
Youtube 1-bjPqMMLN4
 
tfresh
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: That's because there are more pressing things to do.


Are there aliens? How many? Can they help us survive ourselves? What science can we learn to help the entire planet?

No.. let's rename buildings... That's much more important.
 
edmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Trump people start changing the definition of words that have explicit meanings for decades just to be assholes. Ask Rush; words have meanings.

Trump's clumsy attempt to obscure government extraterrestrials just added headaches for everybody else.
 
koder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: WTFDYW: That's because there are more pressing things to do.

Are there aliens? How many? Can they help us survive ourselves? What science can we learn to help the entire planet?

No.. let's rename buildings... That's much more important.


As one who identifies as alien rather than human since the start of last year, I can say that none of my kind would be interested in helping a species that has buildings named after racists, so you're sort of right.
 
blastoh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Easter..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Stupid Trump people start changing the definition of words that have explicit meanings for decades just to be assholes. Ask Rush; words have meanings.

Trump's clumsy attempt to obscure government extraterrestrials just added headaches for everybody else.


There is a 90% chance that fat turd would have said something if they existed. Maybe the "derp state" actually kept something from him.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Stupid Trump people start changing the definition of words that have explicit meanings for decades just to be assholes. Ask Rush; words have meanings.

Trump's clumsy attempt to obscure government extraterrestrials just added headaches for everybody else.


"Alien" is actually a legal term that has held meaning for decades. Centuries, in fact. It's in multiple internationl treaties. We can talk a lot of shiat about the Trump administration, but this piece of vocabulary is not it.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're adults with better things to do.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: That's because there are more pressing things to do.


Actually, it is because there is a shortage of MiB agents equipped with neuralyzers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're Earthlings. Let's blow up Earth things!
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're right, Subby. The government is perfectly happy to let people who happen to notice its skunkworks projects in action believe that they saw something of an extra-terrestrial origin.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: [Fark user image 720x940]


It's C.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We're Earthlings. Let's blow up Earth things!


Cause ya don't mess around with God's America.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: [Fark user image 720x940]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: culebra: [Fark user image 720x940]

It's C.


It's "However the fark they want to". I ain't arguing with them.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alien is out, how about goo-backs ?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, immigrants who come here according to law are not aliens. Citizens of other countries are aliens. If they are in the USA illegally, they are aliens.

/"The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect." ― George Orwell, 1984
 
saintstryfe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there's nothing to find. We've had radio coms for less than 100 years, so being generous a planet would need to be within 50 lightyears to be able to send a ship out to inspect it within reason. And at best we've sent out at first Morris code and some radio signals. They might see there's life out there, but no more reason then we'd have to go rushing out to meet it if we got such a signal.

It's completely absurd to think with the vast size of the universe there isn't other life out there. It is also absurd to think that any life would be rushing out to meet us. We might not be alone in the universe, but in this part of a small-ish sized galaxy, millennia removed at relativistic speeds? Yeah, we're probably as alone as we can expect to be.

No alien conquerors, no alien saviors. Let's work on treating each other better here, now.
 
middleoftheday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one thing I wonder about Trump as president that has nothing to do with what a lousy c*nt he is and more on the light-hearted side... I know he's a conspiracy guy and seriously, how much time did that fugga spend hanging out in the archives in nothing but his underwear digging around about aliens and JFK?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, Mars has not been sending us their best. That's all we're saying.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about cryptids, though?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yep, immigrants who come here according to law are not aliens. Citizens of other countries are aliens. If they are in the USA illegally, they are aliens.

/"The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect." ― George Orwell, 1984


Close.

According to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), an alien is an individual who does not have U.S. citizenship and is not a U.S. national. The INA defines a national of the United States as one who, while not a citizen, owes permanent allegiance to the United States.

So non-immigrant visa holders and vwp folks are aliens, as would be an immigrant prior to getting a permanent status.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Look, Mars has not been sending us their best. That's all we're saying.


Not since 1992, anyway.

adventuregamers.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
INA 101(a)(3)  [8 USC 1101] - The term "alien" means any person not a citizen or national of the United States.

It has been the same definition since the 1960s.  Any attempt to change it will literally require an Act of Congress since the Immigration and Nationality Act is the law of the land, passed by Congress and signed into law by the President.

In other words: we're going to keep using the term "alien."
 
middleoftheday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: INA 101(a)(3)  [8 USC 1101] - The term "alien" means any person not a citizen or national of the United States.

It has been the same definition since the 1960s. Any attempt to change it will literally require an Act of Congress since the Immigration and Nationality Act is the law of the land, passed by Congress and signed into law by the President.

In other words: we're going to keep using the term "alien."


That's barely a blink of an eye in the context of the history of the United States.  I don't know if you've noticed, but sometimes... things change.  It's bananas.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: The one thing I wonder about Trump as president that has nothing to do with what a lousy c*nt he is and more on the light-hearted side... I know he's a conspiracy guy and seriously, how much time did that fugga spend hanging out in the archives in nothing but his underwear digging around about aliens and JFK?


Did you honestly suggest that Donald Trump would do any kind of research?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because changing the name of something always makes the issue go away. Great tactic!
 
veale728
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: culebra: [Fark user image 720x940]

[Fark user image image 320x238]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I imagine there's more than one politician who wanted the popularity that would come with revealing aliens, then had a security briefing that boiled down to "those were our experimental craft, shut your pie hole because National Security".  Or the occasional, "those were a foreign nation's experimental craft testing our countermeasures, shut your pie hold because National Security".

And then they realize they were morons for ever thinking aliens came to Earth just to ass-rape hillbillies, flatten corn in weird patterns, or mutilate cattle.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stoopid folks blocked the census question "are you an alien?"  Now we will never know how many extraterrestrials there are here.
 
middleoftheday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Did you honestly suggest that Donald Trump would do any kind of research?


Yes but I can defend myself.  It's more "research" in the way you dig around the bottom of the bag for more crumbs after you've inhaled all of the potato chips.
 
felching pen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Stoopid folks blocked the census question "are you an alien?"  Now we will never know how many extraterrestrials there are here.


Interplanetary nationals or foreign interplanetarians?
 
ENS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Noam Chomsky often cites an argument between Carl Sagan and Ernst Myer about the possibility of intelligent life out in the stars and sides persuasively with Ernst that judging by Earth's standards, intelligence is a "lethal mutation."

Basically it's better to be a roach than a mammal when it comes to survivability. There's undoubtably life out there, but it's probably closer to space worms than Vulcans.

https://chomsky.info/20100930/
 
rotsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...cause whitey's on the moon.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it began with the Alien and Sedition Act under John Adams? But hey, good for us, I know this word was a source of pain for many people.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's all dildos. :(
 
Saiga410
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: INA 101(a)(3)  [8 USC 1101] - The term "alien" means any person not a citizen or national of the United States.

It has been the same definition since the 1960s. Any attempt to change it will literally require an Act of Congress since the Immigration and Nationality Act is the law of the land, passed by Congress and signed into law by the President.

In other words: we're going to keep using the term "alien."

That's barely a blink of an eye in the context of the history of the United States.  I don't know if you've noticed, but sometimes... things change.  It's bananas.


We cannot deport these people nor block their entry.  The law only allows for doing that to aliens and we all know these are temporarily nondocumented possible residents.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yep, immigrants who come here according to law are not aliens. Citizens of other countries are aliens. If they are in the USA illegally, they are aliens.

/"The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect." ― George Orwell, 1984


Er...I'm a legal immigrant from another country and I'm technically a Resident Alien - I have a card to prove it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ukexpat: WastrelWay: Yep, immigrants who come here according to law are not aliens. Citizens of other countries are aliens. If they are in the USA illegally, they are aliens.

/"The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect." ― George Orwell, 1984

Er...I'm a legal immigrant from another country and I'm technically a Resident Alien - I have a card to prove it.


Username checks out...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Because there's nothing to find. We've had radio coms for less than 100 years, so being generous a planet would need to be within 50 lightyears to be able to send a ship out to inspect it within reason. And at best we've sent out at first Morris code and some radio signals.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do I believe there is life on other planets in the form of microbes or single-celled organisms? Yes. If a planet out there has liquid water, it has some form of life. That's why we exist on this planet and not some other in our solar system. We're in the Goldilocks zone -- close enough that our water isn't frozen, far enough away that it doesn't evaporate.

Do I believe in aliens? No. Little green men in flying saucers are the work of science fiction. The Biden administration can't report on what doesn't exist. Sorry, everyone out in Roswell. You've been taken for a 75-year ride. I'm glad you've been enjoying it, though.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do they even bother posting the link to articles any more?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Because there's nothing to find. We've had radio coms for less than 100 years, so being generous a planet would need to be within 50 lightyears to be able to send a ship out to inspect it within reason. And at best we've sent out at first Morris code and some radio signals. They might see there's life out there, but no more reason then we'd have to go rushing out to meet it if we got such a signal.

It's completely absurd to think with the vast size of the universe there isn't other life out there. It is also absurd to think that any life would be rushing out to meet us. We might not be alone in the universe, but in this part of a small-ish sized galaxy, millennia removed at relativistic speeds? Yeah, we're probably as alone as we can expect to be.

No alien conquerors, no alien saviors. Let's work on treating each other better here, now.


One of the arguments goes: given the self-replicating nature of life, life that arose even only slightly earlier than us should've completely colonized the galaxy by now. We should have seen them, even if they weren't looking for us specifically.

Obviously there are rebuttals to this, good ones, but it is a response to "they have no reason to come here, based on our radio signals."
 
