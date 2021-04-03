 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Old: Suez canal blocked by giant ship... New: Amsterdam canal blessed with giant pink cake   (forbes.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Human rights, Same-sex marriage, Saudi Arabia, Law, giant inflatable pink cake, Adultery, Human Rights Watch, Capital punishment  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love Amsterdam!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Happy 20th anniversary to any of you who got hitched when that happened.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 seconds before being eaten by the cake:

specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A canal in New Amsterdam? Do you mean Gowanus?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Celebrate with a giant pink cake in your canal tonight.
 
strife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds fabulous!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
THE CAKE IS A LIE
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not my favourite, but not bad
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: A canal in New Amsterdam? Do you mean Gowanus?


That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fabric_Man: A canal in New Amsterdam? Do you mean Gowanus?


I don't think you want to float anything down the Gowaus.
 
