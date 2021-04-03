 Skip to content
(Slash Gear)   Covid-19 gets a bronze medal for 2020   (slashgear.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So...just like flu?

Good thing it went away after 15 cases.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a study of 'rona cases in the UK claims that like 29% of those who were hospitalized for treatment end up back in hospital again within 4 months and 12% end up dying.

Put ya damn masks on!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st, 2nd, 3rd...who cares? At least it was a podium finish unlike those weak diseases like AIDS, West Nile, Lupus, etc.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: So...just like flu?

Good thing it went away after 15 cases.


The flu is nowhere near as bad.
This is data from 2017, compiled in 2019.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti​c​les/282929
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So a study of 'rona cases in the UK claims that like 29% of those who were hospitalized for treatment end up back in hospital again within 4 months and 12% end up dying.

Put ya damn masks on!


1 in 8 "recovered" Covid patients die within 140 days of their recovery. Which is easier to understand than 320 per 1000 person-years.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Devolving_Spud: So...just like flu?

Good thing it went away after 15 cases.

The flu is nowhere near as bad.
This is data from 2017, compiled in 2019.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/artic​les/282929


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, who knew hoaxes could be so deadly?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The crybabies in this country couldn't keep their shiat together for a few weeks. And now because of that's, it's been a year.

Can you imagine this population making it through the Second World War?
Four years of gas and sugar rationing?

It'd be a second amendment shiat show.

Most of my fellow citizens are selfish farking idiots.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slash... gear?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's weird that I know lots of people who've died of cancer, but I don't remember anyone I know dying of heart disease. Clearly they are, but it's apparently not being mentioned to me.
 
