(LA Times)   After undercover investigation, FBI and DEA raid Beverly Hills company that provided small secure and private boxes. Included in article: the in no way suspicious advertisement "we don't even want to know your name"   (latimes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DRTFA, but obviously people must have been getting hurt.
Those big, brave Leos wouldn't waste your tax dollars on victimless crimes right?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
anyone ever heard about dead drops?  Those work and can be hidden out in public.  That business was begging for the LE to come in and bust them
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what percentage of the clientele were actually undercover cops? Casing the joint should have been ridiculously easy just by renting a box and putting a bug/voice activated recorder in it and swapping it out every once in a while to keep the batteries charged.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.


Judges tend to frown on such things by police (or the F.B.I.), so I can see a lot of the material seized getting tossed out of court. But it being returned to the rightful owners...have a seat & let's talk about civil forfeitures.

Civil Forfeiture: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 3kEpZWGgJks
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On Friday, signs of the raid remained. A hole in the drywall with wires exposed was all that remained of the eye and hand scanner customers used to gain access to the facility.

In the absence of ID authentication was based on biometrics. Federal agents destroyed the only means box owners could use to prove entitlement to their property.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZAZ: On Friday, signs of the raid remained. A hole in the drywall with wires exposed was all that remained of the eye and hand scanner customers used to gain access to the facility.

In the absence of ID authentication was based on biometrics. Federal agents destroyed the only means box owners could use to prove entitlement to their property.


You think all the biometric info was stored solely in that one scanner?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The problem is they're helping poor criminals hide stuff. This kind of business model only works if you're helping rich criminals hide stuff. (See "offshore accounts".)
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In the absence of ID authentication was based on biometrics. Federal agents removed destroyed the only means box owners could use to prove entitlement to their property.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I need a box to stash something. Don't mind the smoke.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know they probably could have gotten away with this business model if the geniuses running it were not also selling drugs from their store.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A company that lets you use a box and no real names need be exchanged? So like an escort service?
 
culebra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quick, raunchy, anonymous...storage?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: ZAZ: On Friday, signs of the raid remained. A hole in the drywall with wires exposed was all that remained of the eye and hand scanner customers used to gain access to the facility.

In the absence of ID authentication was based on biometrics. Federal agents destroyed the only means box owners could use to prove entitlement to their property.

You think all the biometric info was stored solely in that one scanner?


Well, some database has it all now. It will be fun when somebody who was using those lockboxes for storing their baseball card collection triggers an alert at an airport biometric scan.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.


If you're a legit customer, it must be a drag to show up to grab the title for the truck you were trading in today.

Legit customers can demonstrate that fact pretty quickly. Cops are slow though and probably trying to figre out how to claim your stock certificates as drug loot.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You know they probably could have gotten away with this business model if the geniuses running it were not also selling drugs from their store.


for a while probably, but if most of your clientele are using it to do illegal things how long would it take for LE to get enough examples for a judge to issue similar warrants?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...the in no way suspicious advertisement "we don't even want to know your name""

Fark doesn't want to know my name. Doesn't mean Fark is a criminal enterprise. I hope. "Fark.com. We don't even want to know your name!"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: RTOGUY: It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.

If you're a legit customer, it must be a drag to show up to grab the title for the truck you were trading in today.

Legit customers can demonstrate that fact pretty quickly. Cops are slow though and probably trying to figre out how to claim your stock certificates as drug loot.


Yup. These baseball cards were obviously part of a fentanyl smuggling crime syndicate.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bowen: edmo: RTOGUY: It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.

If you're a legit customer, it must be a drag to show up to grab the title for the truck you were trading in today.

Legit customers can demonstrate that fact pretty quickly. Cops are slow though and probably trying to figre out how to claim your stock certificates as drug loot.

Yup. These baseball cards were obviously part of a fentanyl smuggling crime syndicate.


Worse.  A counterfeit baseball card ring run in a middle school and stopped by the hall monitor squad.

Fillmore!: SE2 Ep5: "Immune To All But Justice"
Youtube fBpeHNM0FKk


/whole episode, because why not?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's what they said to me when I went to have a drink at Cheers.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: The problem is they're helping poor criminals hide stuff. This kind of business model only works if you're helping rich criminals hide stuff. (See "offshore accounts".)


Those people get arrested also, they are usually just a lot more difficult to get to.

Seriously, any sales pitch that say "lock up your valuables with us, we don't even want to know your name!" Well, they probably aren't all on the up and up. Even if you have nothing to hide, you're a dumbass for doing business with them because that should set off red flags for any reasonable person that has a few million in pocket change they need to store outside of a bank, for some reason.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Bowen: edmo: RTOGUY: It's amazing that they can do that essentially they are staying you are a criminal and unless you can prove that you aren't they aren't giving you your stuff back. They should have to prove each and every item they seized was criminal and identify each and every person otherwise it's a fishing expedition with a gillnet.

If you're a legit customer, it must be a drag to show up to grab the title for the truck you were trading in today.

Legit customers can demonstrate that fact pretty quickly. Cops are slow though and probably trying to figre out how to claim your stock certificates as drug loot.

Yup. These baseball cards were obviously part of a fentanyl smuggling crime syndicate.

Worse.  A counterfeit baseball card ring run in a middle school and stopped by the hall monitor squad.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fBpeHNM0​FKk]

/whole episode, because why not?


You still need to hire an attorney and go to court and convince a judge.  The process can take several years.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 9th Federal Circuit Court of Appeals is gonna have a field day with this one... and the entire search warrant will probably get thrown out, because it did not list, specifically, what was being searched for and which boxes were going to be searched (appeals courts tend to frown on "fishing expedition" search warrants that say "search everything in this particular building, and then figure out which criminals the stuff you found belongs to when they go to reclaim it"). And that appeals court is *really* gonna have some interesting things to say to the Federal district court judge that approved that warrant.
 
