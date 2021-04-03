 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   Maine landlord sues city to make rent a trade secret, arguing that disclosure requirements will be "very uncomfortable for landlords and tenants"   (pressherald.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What does he think he is?
A hospital?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simple solution: Allow landlords to not disclose the rent, and also allow tenants to stay rent-free if the landlord does not disclose the rent.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tenants not required to disclose where they stashed the dead shrimps in the apartment.
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Not ALL landlords," say the landlords.
"But ALL tenants," say the tenants.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[that's_not_how_any_of_this_works_elde​rly_ladies.jpg]
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It will definitely make the landlords uncomfortable. I will piss of the tenants.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The public interest favors the protection of the companies' property interests in the secrecy and confidentiality of the compilations.

Oh, f*ck Bayview Court LLC ,Eastern Promenade Limited Liability Co  and everyone they've ever met.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The detailed rental information in question stems from a successful citizens initiative last November that enacted rent control .."


Translation:

The detailed rental information in question stems from a successful citizens initiative last November that enacted higher overall rent prices, less repair and improvements to newly rent controlled apartments, and more barriers for already marginalized groups such as single mothers, minorities, non-perfect credit, and people with low or unstable income to being accepted as new tenants.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What does he think he is?
A hospital?


Or a cable/fiber company.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment from the court that would prohibit public disclosure of the rents charged by the company, arguing that such information amounts to trade secrets that could be used by other landlords in a competitive rental market like Portland's.

More likely will reveal price collusion among rental companies
 
khamooch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Landlords are nothing but leeches.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Competition." I haven't seen that in real estate or rentals in quite some time save people fighting over who can put in the highest bid for something.

Been looking online at Vegas lately at both house and rentals. A new trick of some is to not disclose the location of the property. I'm done looking at that point. Not sure what the point is.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rent seeking is all that's left.

Land of opportunity? Only for the HAVEs.
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

... what
 
austerity101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, aren't rent amounts basically public anyway? I can go to any number of websites for apartments and they tell me what their going rates are. Otherwise, how would I determine where to live?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/are you serious?
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, I see, this is about not telling tenants what other tenants are paying. Yeah, f*ck these people.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Free Market capitalism!
Invisible hand!
Healthy competition!
You want me to be open and honest about what I'm charging the public and where? And pay taxes?!
WHAAAARGARRRRRRBBBBLLE!
Muh freedooooommm!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lawsuit argues that information about rents amounts to trade secrets that could be used by other landlords in a competitive rental market.

Friends and co-workers who don't share any other personal financial info will be glad to tell you that their rent is too damn high, complete with $$$ info. Good luck with that secrecy lawsuit.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So this means the landlords are exempt from income tax? Or what?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't the Chinese once mass murder all the landlords? Also, on a related note, what is it again people say about those who don't bother learning from history?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I know, right, the law that are stupid short term feel good initiatives  with no understanding of the long term impact tend to make things worse for everyone. Weird how that works.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't remember a whole lot from economics class, but what I do remember is that a free market only exists when both the buyer and seller have all the information regarding the transaction. Hiding behind a fake "trade secret" isn't a free market.
 
tekmo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What does he think he is? A hospital?


It's more like airlines preferring that you didn't know what they guy next to you paid for his seat, or what the lady in front of you paid for hers.
 
tekmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rtshrubber: a free market only exists when both the buyer and seller have all the information regarding the transaction


Like America's awesome free-market healthcare system?
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hokay buddy.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...and you're not allowed to ask your co-workers what they get paid, either.  It's not only rude, but it's against company policy.

/We're having such a hard time finding workers!
//Then you're not paying enough.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.