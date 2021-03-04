 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   4/3/21   (youtube.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2021 at 2:14 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone's going to post it, aren't they?
 
KB202
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A month late?
 
1979
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.news.com.au/technology/wh​y​-do-americans-put-the-date-the-wrong-w​ay-around/news-story/2623ac4a756a5948d​f44c0233ea8b4a9
 
RasIanI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Someone's going to post it, aren't they?


Its there, buddy😅
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
M/D/YY makes as much sense as saying a race takes 40 minutes, 25 seconds and 2 hours.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ugh, I guess I get it, but does it deserve 2 greens?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I will forever prefer YY/MM/DD so I can sort my goddamn files properly without having to have folders for every year.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's so special about the 4th of march, 2021 ?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.