 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   4/3/21   (youtube.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1267 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2021 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown Control....4, 3, 2, 1....

V.R. Troopers intro
Youtube I5wvWuGBLMA
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video)
Youtube 9jK-NcRmVcw
 
Kelwen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Confused Europeans everywhere
 
Fox10456
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Came here to submit this. Leaving satisfied
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Für unser deutsches publikum:

Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Völlig losgelöst...) | 1st German Video Version 1982
Youtube KQRaj1vcnrs
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [YouTube video: Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video)]


Came here to post this, leaving satisfied.

/should Fark still exist in a hundred years, somebody dig this thread up and show my great-great-grandchildren
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
4/3/21 too
 
prepper12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad's Gale sings "Major Tom" (Complete Song) [HD]
Youtube 0v0VR6Kf7KQ
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It doesn't take much to impress some people
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kelwen: Confused Europeans everywhere


It's 3/4/21!!'
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kelwen: Confused Europeans everywhere


Not just Europeans. Dafuq is going on here?
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Kelwen: Confused Europeans everywhere

Not just Europeans. Dafuq is going on here?


Wait for it
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ghostpoet - One Twos / Run Run Run
Youtube h-yes-r3vvY
 
toejam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Kelwen: Confused Europeans everywhere

It's 3/4/21!!'


You had your chance last month.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drew P Balls: [YouTube video: worst cover ever! *the final count down*]


And by worst they meant BEST!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Final Countdown by Geico funny commercials
Youtube nLxD7Q_mugo
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ladytron - International Dateline
Youtube oaO3AXaiTIc
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pop Quiz: name at least 5 songs that reference Major Tom.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Numerology is dumb and the year isn't 21, you're 2000 years too late.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Rezillos - Thunderbirds Are Go
Youtube PX9hp-dbtgE
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pew!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pew!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Four, three, twenty-one. Oh look it's a countdown.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
03 APR 2021
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image 300x168]


(keeps clapping hands, people in Africa continue to die)
 
groverpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: Pop Quiz: name at least 5 songs that reference Major Tom.


"Space Oddity", "Ashes to Ashes", "Hallo Spaceboy", "New Killer Star" and that crap I had to listen to above.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Floppotron: The Final Countdown
Youtube G-X-p0C0Uas
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cannot wait for Ramones Day, January 2, or 1 February, 2034
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Major Tom (Coming Home) by Peter Schilling, Mario Paint Composer
Youtube z3xiVQpBqWY
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image 300x168]


Has any Spanish group rightly mocked this by doing an english count-in to their song with the same error?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.