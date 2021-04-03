 Skip to content
(NPR)   Your dog doesn't care what gender you call it as long as you have a steak. Your cat will ignore you either way   (npr.org) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gender animal terms.  How come calling a woman a sow or heifer is "merely" considered rude and offensive, but the word biatch, which has no more sinister roots, has become such a swear word that it gets censored from general audiences and even filtered on certain websites?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guarantee that my dogs don't have gender identities. One has a food Identity, they identify food and eat it. The other has an anxiety identity. They identify things and freak out over them.

Dogs don't have social constructs that define genders.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Btw, I get that all terms are sexist and should never be used, and why the hell do you need to go around calling people names anyway, at least outside of the politics tab, but how the heck did the name for a female dog become *so* much worse than that for a pig, cow, whatever?  Anyone seriously know?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My chihuahua, Penny (she/her), concurs.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have 3 dogs and screw steak, they want toast and tomatoes. If you start cutting a tomato they go absolutely nuts. I dunno about gender identity, never really thought about it. I do call them girls just because they are all female. One of them prob has a identity issue as even though her name is Molly I keep calling her Lucy. Lucy died about 7 years ago, I guess Molly just reminds me of her.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've ever called an animal I've had, or knew, "it."
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until my pet can clearly tell me what it's preferred pronouns are I'm not going to assume gender.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Does Shiathead qualify as a gender-neutral pet name?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Btw, I get that all terms are sexist and should never be used, and why the hell do you need to go around calling people names anyway, at least outside of the politics tab, but how the heck did the name for a female dog become *so* much worse than that for a pig, cow, whatever?  Anyone seriously know?


Wikipedia says to blame the ancient Greeks.  :)

I get called a cast-iron biatch by certain folks.   Though one, oddly, has substituted calling me "The Scot", instead.   Not sure how he morphed that one.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Muso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am not an IT!

Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that my cats don't care. I'm also pretty sure that their gender matches their sex. Their behavior is consistent with what you'd expect.
I guarantee that if it bothered them they would let me know. I get regular updates on food, bugs, sunbeams and weather.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Btw, I get that all terms are sexist and should never be used, and why the hell do you need to go around calling people names anyway, at least outside of the politics tab, but how the heck did the name for a female dog become *so* much worse than that for a pig, cow, whatever?  Anyone seriously know?


In general, from the packs I've observed, most alpha males won't start trouble unless they think they are being challenged.  Whereas most alpha females will start fights for no reason that I can see.  They also cause the most trouble with trying to integrate new members.  Especially new females.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

genner: Until my pet can clearly tell me what it's preferred pronouns are I'm not going to assume gender.


If my Colombian pug starts identifying herself as Latinx, well she is getting put down.

Fark user image
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My old giant Boston was a lazy, horny if ball-less, old man dog. He like to hump any young dog of whatever sex making him less popular in dog parks than even anyone might imagine. He also couldn't bend his neck enough to target it, but his favorite thing besides eating and sleeping was trying to center a spiky plastic dog toy/dryer ball-agitator (?) on his asshole. He was funny, and seemed masculine.

My pair of Shih Tzus were different. Waylon was a loving big dummy, fawning, sweet, a double pelted fur monster who just wanted to lie in sunspot and sleep next to some part of your body. Willie was a grumpy old man dog with a bad back even before he was old, with no small amount of anxiety manifesting as anger, and a deep and abiding hatred of motorcycles. They were good boys, for the most part.

My first dog was Choo Choo, and I got her when I was four. She was a savage poodle and chihuahua mix, around 10 lbs most of her life. She was fast. She hunted rabbits. She went missing on our farm and went feral once --- I had to smoke her out and dig her out of a badger den she'd taken over when I found her. She didn't seem the least but feminine until she had a puppy.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know about the steak, but if you bust out some nice roasted chicken, my cats would not ignore you.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My girl dog humps my other girl dog's head.

/can't explain that!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ilarge.lisimg.com

"Well, you don't know my cat, it's very demanding."
"'It'? You don't know if it's a boy or girl?"
"I respect its privacy."
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Dr.Fey: Btw, I get that all terms are sexist and should never be used, and why the hell do you need to go around calling people names anyway, at least outside of the politics tab, but how the heck did the name for a female dog become *so* much worse than that for a pig, cow, whatever?  Anyone seriously know?

In general, from the packs I've observed, most alpha males won't start trouble unless they think they are being challenged.  Whereas most alpha females will start fights for no reason that I can see.  They also cause the most trouble with trying to integrate new members.  Especially new females.


biatches right?

Because historically female animals have been associated with human females(especially dogs) so when a dog goes into heat she causes male dogs to fight and go crazy.

I literally have heard men say when a woman is in a bad mood or horny"biatch must be in heat".  In English and Spanish inside and outside of the US.

Perra(female dog) is a huge insult in Spanish.  It is like a combo of biatch and whore/slut.  So normally to say SOB in Spanish you say hijo de puta, but you can also say hijo de perra.

i.pinimg.com

. call me son of a whore again, if you dare.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wikipedia says to blame the ancient Greeks.  :)


nobody11155: In general, from the packs I've observed, most alpha males won't start trouble unless they think they are being challenged.  Whereas most alpha females will start fights for no reason that I can see.  They also cause the most trouble with trying to integrate new members.  Especially new females.


Thank you both.

Pulp Fiction dialogue aside, as a dog-lover, I don't know why a 'dog' insult would be dramatically so much worse than any other animal.

/not really important, just kind of crossed my mind.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
theflatline: (And thank you, your post came out while I was typing the other.)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
April 1st sure seems to be lasting the entire month this year
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Gender animal terms.  How come calling a woman a sow or heifer is "merely" considered rude and offensive, but the word biatch, which has no more sinister roots, has become such a swear word that it gets censored from general audiences and even filtered on certain websites?


Still trying to figure out why some people consider "jackass" swearing.  Not here, but out in the world.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The signatories of this letter hope that when we write about animals in zoos, shelters, fields, farms, forests, seas, slaughterhouses and labs that they are recognized as living beings who feel: hunger, fear, happiness and pain.

That's all this is about. It's not about assigning a gender to animals as if that affirms the animals' identity in some way--it's so that humans will see them as other living entities rather than objects. It's not about the animals; it's about how we see them, and how our language reflects that.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Gender animal terms.  How come calling a woman a sow or heifer is "merely" considered rude and offensive, but the word biatch, which has no more sinister roots, has become such a swear word that it gets censored from general audiences and even filtered on certain websites?


Because misogyny.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It always stands out to me as being weird when someone calles a pet "it, never thought about it too much for vaguely more "distant" animals (like I es from the wild that don't really have a social identity)
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 500x426]


farking sexes, how do they work?
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Btw, I get that all terms are sexist and should never be used, and why the hell do you need to go around calling people names anyway, at least outside of the politics tab, but how the heck did the name for a female dog become *so* much worse than that for a pig, cow, whatever?  Anyone seriously know?


I think it's because of the way female dogs change personality after giving birth. Approach your female dog incautiously after she has given birth the first time and you will quickly discover why biatch means what it means. The most friendly outgoing dog will snarl and snap at people she knows if they approach her puppies to soon. It passes quickly in a well kept tame animal since they love people.

It's a behavior limited largely to dogs. I've approached and handled newborn calves, piglets, chicks, kids and kittens without the nearby mother becoming aggressive.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm vegan and I've always referred to animals with pronouns instead of object identifiers. I know they don't care, but I do, and I respect all life. If I don't know the animal's gender, I'll use they/them. The way you treat other creatures says more about who you are than what they are.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image

I identify as anxious and always at threshold.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Dr.Fey: Gender animal terms.  How come calling a woman a sow or heifer is "merely" considered rude and offensive, but the word biatch, which has no more sinister roots, has become such a swear word that it gets censored from general audiences and even filtered on certain websites?

Still trying to figure out why some people consider "jackass" swearing.  Not here, but out in the world.


Probably because it has the word ass in it.

Some people also get offended at "damn" and "crap".

People are stupid. Animal gender identity is stupid. 2020-21 is stupid.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Neither of my cats care what you call them.  But they sure as fark care when I make steak.  They'll come running to the kitchen and will sit together and vocalize how much they love me for making them steak.  They don't even wait until I am done dishing their portion into their bowl before they both start chowing down.  It is also the only time when either cat tolerates the other, so steak is the great unifier of my household.

Sounds like subby's cats suck.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Signing gender pronouns to animals based on their sex is crass and insensitive. The animals should be interviewed to determine their preferred gender pronouns before any assumption is made by non-inclusive bigots.

/Neigh will thank you
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image


Sasha identifies as Non-binary. Some days the males hump Sasha, some days Sasha humps the males.

Call Sasha by whatever pronouns what you like, as long as you give Sasha food!

Hell, Sash will even answer to "Bark Shark" if there's food on offer
 
