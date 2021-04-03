 Skip to content
 
(PsyPost)   Turns out that getting your GED at Facebook University makes susceptible to believing health disinformation   (psypost.org) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the only way to battle such misinformation is by answering the Facebook message from the cheerleader at your old high school who hasn't talked to you in years but had to look you up because she could never admit it but she had a bit of a crush on you back in the day and don't you want to rebalance your humours and detoxify your phlogiston with these amazing biblical essential oils she's selling now?
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why a proper and traditional liberal education is a vital thing for our society. You need to learn how to think and how to process information in order to insulate yourself from this information. That insulation is not foolproof but hopefully it helps you to ignore the money laundering real estate con men.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The findings, published in the journal Health Psychology, suggest that these individuals are more likely to have lower education, reduced health literacy, a distrust in the health care system, and belief in alternative medicine.

So, The Ric Romero Institute is actually real?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the past year has taught me anything it is that the people who claim to believe in science are terrible at it too.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really wishing the study also explored problem solving skill level with this study. Maybe that was part of scientific reasoning?

But how could you not have a problem with scientific reasoning and still have a problem with false health info? That's something that raises an eyebrow for me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you have to work further and get your certification, then you can be really stupid.

jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the only way to battle such misinformation is by answering the Facebook message from the cheerleader at your old high school who hasn't talked to you in years but had to look you up because she could never admit it but she had a bit of a crush on you back in the day and don't you want to rebalance your humours and detoxify your phlogiston with these amazing biblical essential oils she's selling now?


I'm not on Facebook to get those pitches. But if I were, I'd immediately ask if she's fat with five kids now. And tell her I know what she did with Steve in Mark's garage. We all know. There were essays about it in the bathrooms.  Telling his story was probably the key in Steve's learning to write.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anubislg: Really wishing the study also explored problem solving skill level with this study. Maybe that was part of scientific reasoning?

But how could you not have a problem with scientific reasoning and still have a problem with false health info? That's something that raises an eyebrow for me.



Compartmentalizing the general concept of 'scientific reasoning' and medicine.  Or rather, thinking that scientific reasoning is all well and good, but disbelieving the people entrusted with performing it and passing the results of it onto the general population in the form of medicine and medical treatment.  "Big science" is a scam.  'They' are part of the conspiracy, but the scientific research done my traditional earth health healer and chiropractor Dr. Moonbeam Rainbow is completely valid and in fact supersedes what big pharma wants you to believe.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is why a proper and traditional liberal education is a vital thing for our society. You need to learn how to think and how to process information in order to insulate yourself from this information. That insulation is not foolproof but hopefully it helps you to ignore the money laundering real estate con men.


I used to think that, but it's not as if conservatives are just a bunch of uneducated hicks, nor is it the case that liberals are all highly educated. This problem helps illustrate how corrosive and overpowering the right-wing propaganda machine has become during the last four decades. Even intelligent people are still highly susceptible to it. The real problem, sadly, is that free speech isn't all it's cracked up to be. But the alternative is even worse. So, I guess we're boned,
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TLDR version: dumb people believe dumb shiat.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think part of it is also because "health experts" have in the past recommended such things as cigarettes, cocaine, etc. as being healthy or a cure.  Scientists and the medical community at large are not outside the domain of greedy and evil either.  Anyone with simple analytical skills can assess for themselves that, for example, there's no farking way that cigarettes were healthy and discount the subcommunity of "health experts" saying it was.  As well, there is the clusterfark that is our current healthcare system which very few people trust and the world regularly points and laughs at us because of how farked it is.  Again, we see greed being the defining factor for that farkery, and again anyone with analytical skills can see that while greed is impacting the healthcare cost and bureaucracy issues, the underlying information is still largely intact.  Unfortunately, people are very black and white and so if one part is farked, the whole part is farked.  While I disagree with those people, their desire to see the system burned the fark down is relatable.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I used to think that, but it's not as if conservatives are just a bunch of uneducated hicks, nor is it the case that liberals are all highly educated. This problem helps illustrate how corrosive and overpowering the right-wing propaganda machine has become during the last four decades. Even intelligent people are still highly susceptible to it. The real problem, sadly, is that free speech isn't all it's cracked up to be. But the alternative is even worse. So, I guess we're boned,

I used to think that, but it's not as if conservatives are just a bunch of uneducated hicks, nor is it the case that liberals are all highly educated. This problem helps illustrate how corrosive and overpowering the right-wing propaganda machine has become during the last four decades. Even intelligent people are still highly susceptible to it. The real problem, sadly, is that free speech isn't all it's cracked up to be. But the alternative is even worse. So, I guess we're boned,


That's why a big part of a good education is "cognitive humility" (I have no idea what to call it).  The understanding of the scientific method, the concept that there are smarter people than me in everything that I am not an expert in, and that I am responsible to every other expert in my field for the maintenance and furthering of our shared expertise.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The findings, published in the journal Health Psychology, suggest that these individuals are more likely to have lower education, reduced health literacy, a distrust in the health care system, and belief in alternative medicine.

So, The Ric Romero Institute is actually real?

So, The Ric Romero Institute is actually real?


Lower education = less exposure to LIBERAL MARXIST INDOCTRINATION

Reduced health literacy = less exposure to what THEY want you to believe

Distrust in the health care system = not being one of the SHEEPLE

Belief in alternative medicine = awareness of the simple tricks THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (Big Pharma hates #8!)

/study it out
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reliance on social media has created a bumper crop of Dunning-Kruger types. Who knew?
 
tennyson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That's why a big part of a good education is "cognitive humility" (I have no idea what to call it).  The understanding of the scientific method, the concept that there are smarter people than me in everything that I am not an expert in, and that I am responsible to every other expert in my field for the maintenance and furthering of our shared expertise.

I used to think that, but it's not as if conservatives are just a bunch of uneducated hicks, nor is it the case that liberals are all highly educated. This problem helps illustrate how corrosive and overpowering the right-wing propaganda machine has become during the last four decades. Even intelligent people are still highly susceptible to it. The real problem, sadly, is that free speech isn't all it's cracked up to be. But the alternative is even worse. So, I guess we're boned,

That's why a big part of a good education is "cognitive humility" (I have no idea what to call it).  The understanding of the scientific method, the concept that there are smarter people than me in everything that I am not an expert in, and that I am responsible to every other expert in my field for the maintenance and furthering of our shared expertise.


That's a good way to put it. Cognitive humility is the opposite of Dunning Kruger. Glad to have a name for it.

I remember having to learn it. I was a smart kid, but there was a lot that I didn't realize that I didn't know. I was much further from the cutting edge than I realized, because and despite being closer to it than my peers. It's hard to teach except to gradually show just how much more is known than you've had time to learn.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: rummonkey: This is why a proper and traditional liberal education is a vital thing for our society. You need to learn how to think and how to process information in order to insulate yourself from this information. That insulation is not foolproof but hopefully it helps you to ignore the money laundering real estate con men.

I used to think that, but it's not as if conservatives are just a bunch of uneducated hicks, nor is it the case that liberals are all highly educated. This problem helps illustrate how corrosive and overpowering the right-wing propaganda machine has become during the last four decades. Even intelligent people are still highly susceptible to it. The real problem, sadly, is that free speech isn't all it's cracked up to be. But the alternative is even worse. So, I guess we're boned,


This used to be the case but it is rapidly changing.  The more education you have the more likely you are to vote Democratic.  In the last election a college degree changed the percentages by 13 points.  I can't seem to find data right now for postgraduate degrees but it's even higher than that- I seem to recall it being well over 20.

The skew is getting larger as well-  In 2016 Clinton outperformed Obama in 48 of the 50 most educated counties, and underperformed in 47 of the least.

The RW propaganda machine can work on educated people, but it takes more effort.  Better just to make sure only the rubes can vote.

Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We need to communicate the importance of being an upstanding member of American society it terms they can understand.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Reliance on social media has created a bumper crop of Dunning-Kruger types. Who knew?


Fark knew.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know who also drives people to alternative medicine?  Doctors.

"I am having heavier periods than my friends, they last a long time, and they are quite painful"  "Sorry, that's how periods are, now GTFO of my office, your 5 minutes are up".  It doesn't matter if she has fibroids or tumors or whatever, often times they won't even order an ultrasound or XRay.  Many of them act like their patient are lying to them, especially in the ER.  And yes, they are overwhelmed with lying off their butts tweakers in the ER who wear on them, but for the non addict patients, it's hard or impossible to get them to take you seriously.

Personally, I went in to the ER with an elevated heart rate, and the first thing they did was drug test me.  I was sitting there with a 140 pulse rate.  10 years prior I had asked why my pulse rate was going over 200 (damn near to 220) when I used an elliptical machine and got a shrug and no follow up.  Turns out that at least it's a benign condition.

Compare that to an alternative medicine provider who will damn near wear you out with the first meeting, going over diet, exercise, work stresses, and they will actually listen to your concerns and follow up on them.

Now granted, a lot of alternative medicine is "stop eating more cheeseburgers than Randy on TPB", and a lot of it is absolute BS, but the patient interaction is A+.  They blog in plain English (It may be complete BS, but anyone can understand it) and offer it for free vs medical journals that you need an MD to understand and are locked behind expensive paywalls.

Then there's WebMD, which tells you you have cancer, but that's pretty much what most people have ready access to.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You know who also drives people to alternative medicine?  Doctors.

"I am having heavier periods than my friends, they last a long time, and they are quite painful"  "Sorry, that's how periods are, now GTFO of my office, your 5 minutes are up".  It doesn't matter if she has fibroids or tumors or whatever, often times they won't even order an ultrasound or XRay.  Many of them act like their patient are lying to them, especially in the ER.  And yes, they are overwhelmed with lying off their butts tweakers in the ER who wear on them, but for the non addict patients, it's hard or impossible to get them to take you seriously.

Personally, I went in to the ER with an elevated heart rate, and the first thing they did was drug test me.  I was sitting there with a 140 pulse rate.  10 years prior I had asked why my pulse rate was going over 200 (damn near to 220) when I used an elliptical machine and got a shrug and no follow up.  Turns out that at least it's a benign condition.

Compare that to an alternative medicine provider who will damn near wear you out with the first meeting, going over diet, exercise, work stresses, and they will actually listen to your concerns and follow up on them.

Now granted, a lot of alternative medicine is "stop eating more cheeseburgers than Randy on TPB", and a lot of it is absolute BS, but the patient interaction is A+.  They blog in plain English (It may be complete BS, but anyone can understand it) and offer it for free vs medical journals that you need an MD to understand and are locked behind expensive paywalls.

Then there's WebMD, which tells you you have cancer, but that's pretty much what most people have ready access to.


That's why nurses exist.  Just sayin'.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The first step for any con man is to gain the trust of the mark.

"I am having heavier periods than my friends, they last a long time, and they are quite painful"  "Sorry, that's how periods are, now GTFO of my office, your 5 minutes are up".  It doesn't matter if she has fibroids or tumors or whatever, often times they won't even order an ultrasound or XRay.  Many of them act like their patient are lying to them, especially in the ER.  And yes, they are overwhelmed with lying off their butts tweakers in the ER who wear on them, but for the non addict patients, it's hard or impossible to get them to take you seriously.

Personally, I went in to the ER with an elevated heart rate, and the first thing they did was drug test me.  I was sitting there with a 140 pulse rate.  10 years prior I had asked why my pulse rate was going over 200 (damn near to 220) when I used an elliptical machine and got a shrug and no follow up.  Turns out that at least it's a benign condition.

Compare that to an alternative medicine provider who will damn near wear you out with the first meeting, going over diet, exercise, work stresses, and they will actually listen to your concerns and follow up on them.

Now granted, a lot of alternative medicine is "stop eating more cheeseburgers than Randy on TPB", and a lot of it is absolute BS, but the patient interaction is A+.  They blog in plain English (It may be complete BS, but anyone can understand it) and offer it for free vs medical journals that you need an MD to understand and are locked behind expensive paywalls.

Then there's WebMD, which tells you you have cancer, but that's pretty much what most people have ready access to.


The first step for any con man is to gain the trust of the mark.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You know who also drives people to alternative medicine?  Doctors.

"I am having heavier periods than my friends, they last a long time, and they are quite painful"  "Sorry, that's how periods are, now GTFO of my office, your 5 minutes are up".  It doesn't matter if she has fibroids or tumors or whatever, often times they won't even order an ultrasound or XRay.  Many of them act like their patient are lying to them, especially in the ER.  And yes, they are overwhelmed with lying off their butts tweakers in the ER who wear on them, but for the non addict patients, it's hard or impossible to get them to take you seriously.

Personally, I went in to the ER with an elevated heart rate, and the first thing they did was drug test me.  I was sitting there with a 140 pulse rate.  10 years prior I had asked why my pulse rate was going over 200 (damn near to 220) when I used an elliptical machine and got a shrug and no follow up.  Turns out that at least it's a benign condition.

Compare that to an alternative medicine provider who will damn near wear you out with the first meeting, going over diet, exercise, work stresses, and they will actually listen to your concerns and follow up on them.

Now granted, a lot of alternative medicine is "stop eating more cheeseburgers than Randy on TPB", and a lot of it is absolute BS, but the patient interaction is A+.  They blog in plain English (It may be complete BS, but anyone can understand it) and offer it for free vs medical journals that you need an MD to understand and are locked behind expensive paywalls.

Then there's WebMD, which tells you you have cancer, but that's pretty much what most people have ready access to.


A lot of what makes doctors like that is insurance companies, and/ or be-MBAed HMO suits. That said, I have caught doctors screwing up a couple of times, because I apparently have more bits of the Merck Index committed to memory than they do. Alarming and annoying, to say the least. But at least I can be reasonably sure they won't be trying to sell me a vial of water as "medicine" at a 1000X markup.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA : "The participants additionally completed a variety of scales that assessed their health literacy, attitudes toward alternative medicine"

It would be helpful to know what is being defined as 'alternative medicine.' That's not a static well-defined category that everyone agrees on the boundaries of.
 
