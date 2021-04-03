 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHIO Dayton)   Sure, let's blame all of the mess on wild turkey   (whio.com) divider line
25
    More: Unlikely, New York, New York woman, news release, Buffalo, New York, Erie County, wild turkey, New York City, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2021 at 9:14 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm there this morning, It was Maker's,  but same general idea.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When officers tried to apprehend the suspect, did he use... fowl language?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The importance of having an airsoft shotgun in every room.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've done it before, and I'll do it again.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm more of Jim Beam man myself, but, I guess that'll do in a pinch.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You cant consent while under the influence
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yes, gawdawful movie
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blame the Wild Turkey?  I've had a day that went like that.

Well, year.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Blame the Wild Turkey?  I've had a day that went like that.

Well, year.


or decade
 
p89tech
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, the animal control officers had to borrow a net from a neighbor to catch the bird?

They didn't have one in their MRAP?

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020​/​07/ny-police-rake-in-armored-trucks-ri​fles-from-military/
 
Bubberella
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Right, like the turkey chose that wallpaper.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a pair of wild turkeys mating by the side of the road in the suburbs of Des Moines yesterday. It was a wonderfully surreal addition to the day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
products2.imgix.drizly.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He sure does like his Falstaff beer
He loves to chase it down with that Wild Turkey liquor
Drives a '57 GMC pickup truck
It's got a gun rack, a "Goat ropers need love too" sticker
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a problem with a tasty solution.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p89tech: Wait, the animal control officers had to borrow a net from a neighbor to catch the bird?

They didn't have one in their MRAP?

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/​07/ny-police-rake-in-armored-trucks-ri​fles-from-military/


No, they save those for regular arrests, because people have deer rifles or something.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My mom hit a wild turkey while driving once - a big, fat Tom. The damage was extreme. It blew out the entire windshield and bent the hell out of the roof. She's lucky she wasn't hurt worse than the cut on her nose where the airbag caught her glasses. Didn't kill the thing immediately though. It flapped off into the woods to die.

Deputy responding to the accident: So if I find it, you want it?
Mom: Ew. No.
Deputy: Mind if I have it, then?
Mom: ... um, knock yourself out?

Mom was not a country girl.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wild turkeys envade home: (translation) New Republican Outrage committed by insurectionists
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Turkeys are still mad because the eagle made national bird despite the support of Benjamin Franklin for the peaceable domestic turkey.

The log cabin my Father was born in had a high door sill to keep chickens out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: My mom hit a wild turkey while driving once - a big, fat Tom. The damage was extreme. It blew out the entire windshield and bent the hell out of the roof. She's lucky she wasn't hurt worse than the cut on her nose where the airbag caught her glasses. Didn't kill the thing immediately though. It flapped off into the woods to die.

Deputy responding to the accident: So if I find it, you want it?
Mom: Ew. No.
Deputy: Mind if I have it, then?
Mom: ... um, knock yourself out?

Mom was not a country girl.


In Canada, moose replace turkeys as highway threat number one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My Sister hit a moose once. No, wait. She petted a dogfish on the head. She was always kind to animals as a child.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The log cabin my Father was born in had a high door sill to keep chickens out.


Chickens can fly.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

They didn't use the ladder.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dogfish are a type of shark.

They are also a type of fish and chips, thus illustrating man's inhumanity to fish. Why can't fish and people get along?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Problem:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.