Feel like taking a slow boat to nowhere? Freighter travel might be for you
5
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, what's a berth on the Ever Given going for?
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always wondered what it would be be like to travel on a freighter.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I did that a bit in the 90s. Saw a lot of the world one port at a time. I got a whole room to myself for about $5000 with a German freighter company. Switched ships at one point. 4 months. Meals with crew. Had a blast.

If you're into vast, hot, nothingness. Spending time alone exploring a ship. Piracy. Extensive vhs libraries and 24 hr mess halls with occasional crew prepared meals. Heavy drinking. Pirates. And very slow travel then this is for you.

I'd do it again if I could.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About that.....

Sailing The Rough Seas | Seaman Vlog
Youtube TgHMKVU6bPc
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)
Youtube LQiOA7euaYA
 
