(Navy Times)   USS Johnson, sunk 77 years ago during Battle of Leyte Gulf, found more than 20,000 feet down. Commanded by 1st Native American to receive Medal of Honor, prevented Japanese forces from attacking US forces liberating Philippines   (navytimes.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not to take away from  Commander Ernest Evans in the least. That was a extremely ballsy move no doubt and deserves to be recognized.

In the modern times,
I thought that was either Major (at the time of his shoot down and imprisonment) Gregory "Pappy" Boyington (Sioux)   or  Lt. Col. Ernest Childers (Muscogee Creek ).

What can be said is we have served with honor and dedication
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Crossing the T as it were; read a great book about him and this dealings with the bigots at Annapolis.  Belongs up there with John Paul Jones, et al.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I recall someone years ago recommending a book called Last of the Tin Can Sailors about this battle.

/I think this battle
//either way, excellent book
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My great Uncle Bob was there. Saw the signing of the surrender, too. It was weird to visit the ruins (and few remaining intact buildings) on Corregidor and think of him there.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: I recall someone years ago recommending a book called Last of the Tin Can Sailors about this battle.

/I think this battle
//either way, excellent book


Yea that was a great book.
 
