 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Four-year-old Texas boy saves his 13-month-old cousin from drowning after the cousin accidentally fell into a pool. It takes all kinds to be a hero   (kxan.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, Jules Barron, American film actors, Lifeguard, Swimming pool, Jules' quick thinking, American television actors, 13-month-old cousin, Human swimming  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2021 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pffft, it's not like he jumped in and saved him. He just went and told his mommy. I see stitches in his future.

/seriously, good job little dude.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great for the kid who saved his cousin, but where were the forking adults??? Why were those too small children by the pool unsupervised???  That's extreme negligence.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congratulations, little dude! Wonderful job saving your cousin. Impressive job!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Great for the kid who saved his cousin, but where were the forking adults??? Why were those too small children by the pool unsupervised???  That's extreme negligence.


It takes about .5 seconds for a toddler to fall into a body of water deep enough for it to drown in. Kids survive life in spite of, not because of. You cannot watch them nearly closely enough to protect them fro every thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the parents had two unsupervised kids near the pool.
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The lesson to be learned here? Never underestimate a 4 year old. Little farkers are smarter than you think.

Nice work, Cuz.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally a story where finding out no one dies.....
Bout time BOYZ...!!!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My cousin's youngest son ran screaming into the cabin early on that summer morning (we had gathered for a mini-reunion up in the north woods) because my younger son (age 6) had slipped on the dock and fallen into the lake.

1. No one there knew my kids could swim, as we'd gotten there quite late the night before.

B. The water that my younger son had fallen into was approximately 9 inches deep; he'd merely sat up immediately and was completely fine.

iii. Why the older cousin simply didn't reach out a hand to my son (we're ALL swimmers, him included) I attribute to this day as shock when it happened.

BUT --

My older (by 6 years) son seemed to do a cartoon run where he flew, his bare feet barely touching the earth, and before ANY of us adults could react was down the few hundred feet to the end of the dock, hauling his adored brother from the drink.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.