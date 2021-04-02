 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Pro tip: When booking passage on a cargo ship so you can join ISIS, make sure your travel agent isn't a federal agent   (nj.com) divider line
    United States, James Bradley, New York City, United Arab Emirates, New Jersey, Middle East, Undercover, material support  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you wanted to "kill Americans," why the fark would you go to Yemen. You're in Newark, NJ. It's not clear whether anyone would even notice if you started killing Americans, there.

Nothing about this makes sense.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"You're all set for passage on the Ever Given"
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or if you are on the other side of the fence, make sure the Feds are your travel agent and you got paperwork to back that up.

If they won't give you the paperwork, it's the magical mystery tour and they will remember nothing.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: If you wanted to "kill Americans," why the fark would you go to Yemen. You're in Newark, NJ. It's not clear whether anyone would even notice if you started killing Americans, there.

Nothing about this makes sense.


People trying to join ISIS may not be the best and brightest out there.

/Probably because the US giving support/weapons to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni Civil War
//Though supposedly that's not happening anymore as of Feb
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: If you wanted to "kill Americans," why the fark would you go to Yemen. You're in Newark, NJ. It's not clear whether anyone would even notice if you started killing Americans, there.

Nothing about this makes sense.


It makes sense if you're a farking idiot trying to join ISIS.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: People trying to join ISIS may not be the best and brightest out there.


I've probably said it a million times since 9/11... thank god 99.9% of terrorists are farking stupid or else we would really be in trouble.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have actually thought that being a passenger on a merchant ship would be pretty cool. Better than a farking disney cruise ship
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would anyone discourage checking the credentials?  Authorities should be making offers of discounts, seating upgrades, cocktail coupons,  and all the way up to, but not quite, entrapment to help identify and create a 'secure' future for these knuckleheads.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His defense lawyer : "HE MEANT TO JOIN IATA!!!"
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's important that couples have common interests.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coulda gone worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just Jihading on the dock of the bay, wasting time...

/enjoy GITMO
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He didn't know that his contacts were actually undercover law enforcement officers, though.

That's what he gets for believing he was talking to a 14 year old girl on the Internet who's eager to meet older men in a motel room in order to send them away to fight for ISIS.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what's worse, getting arrested or having to go to Newark.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get yourself an assault rifle and shoot up as many Chunky Chezes as you can in 24 hours.

Oh, wait. That's too basic because f*cking everyone does that. You gonna go do the other thing. ISIS fighters are going to use you as a f*ckcushion.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
James Bradley, 20, and Arwa Muthana, 29, were each charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the U.S Attorney's Office of for the Southern District of New York said in statement Thursday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office couldn't immediately for information about the exact location of the seaport in Newark where the arrest took place.

Bradley, who also went by the name "Abdullah," paid the agent $1,000 at the March 23 meting for passage to the United Arab Emirates. From there, he and his wife planned to travel to Yemen.

One of the undercover agents dropped off Bradley and Muthana at the seaport on Wednesday

NJ.com's journalism at its finest.
 
