(The Tennessean)   Ultra-rare giraffe death trifecta in play   (tennessean.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a tall order.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ultra-rare giraffe death trifecta in play


"The Nashville Zoo on Friday was mourning the loss of Congo, a 16-year-old male Masai giraffe, who died due to complications from a medical procedure."


Did the medical procedure involve three penises?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it was this guy
I Built an Unethical Zoo Where Nobody Is Safe - Planet Zoo
Youtube 19JYOVPmwDM
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had two giraffes die recently down the road from me too :(

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/lo​c​al/virginia/giraffe-death-fairfax-coun​ty-zoo-fire-investigation-continues/65​-8df184e8-ebf0-4cf4-a5c1-33488b704a00

/RIP Waffles
//Mmmmmm Waffles
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inconsolable...
lthumb.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad to lose such beautiful animals.
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well...  that's not a good trifecta
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet it had high blood pressure.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We'll make the trifecta pretty quick if we lose a Giraffidae.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Giraffes are so clumsy and beautiful in equal parts.
 
