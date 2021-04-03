 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The 11ft8+8 bridge feeds on a crane truck that's 11ft8+9   (youtube.com) divider line
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know which ones I like better.

The completely oblivious drivers that barrel through causing maximum damage.

or

The drivers that start slowing down, sensing danger but going for it anyway with minimal damage but shamed with the knowledge that they had time to stop.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: I don't know which ones I like better.

The completely oblivious drivers that barrel through causing maximum damage.

or

The drivers that start slowing down, sensing danger but going for it anyway with minimal damage but shamed with the knowledge that they had time to stop.


You can always fit under a low clearance as long as you drive slow enough.  It's the same principle that let's anyone understand English if you speak it slowly enough.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If someone suggests to you that something is too big and it's not gonna fit then you have to expect that there'll be consequences if you think otherwise.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If someone suggests to you that something is too big and it's not gonna fit then you have to expect that there'll be consequences if you think otherwise.


I wouldn't know.  Outside of my skill matrix.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I didn't see any markings as to how tall that truck was
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If someone suggests to you that something is too big and it's not gonna fit then you have to expect that there'll be consequences if you think otherwise.


Words to live by.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I gotta think that the local Penske dealers have ample warnings in their rental agreements
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That one didn't trigger the overheight warning sign.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He probably regrets JUST putting air in his tyres.
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ehhh, just let some air out of the tires and you'll be out in a jiff
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
my penske truck had stickers all around it that said 12'6" and i had gone under bridges that said 11'9"
i had measured the truck at 11'4" before trying it.
those stickers had cost many hours and many miles of wasted time.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

propasaurus: I gotta think that the local Penske dealers have ample warnings in their rental agreements


It just says "You are aware..."
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Right at the end I thought that bus was going to hit it as well for a second.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: propasaurus: I gotta think that the local Penske dealers have ample warnings in their rental agreements

It just says "You are aware..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
