(PennLive)   Woman who set multiple fires along road, on property owned by other residents was simply trying to get rid of snakes. And pretty much everything else around her, but mostly snakes   (pennlive.com) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was motherfarking sick of those snakes on the motherfarking plain.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the fark?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Burning Day
Oh, Burning Day
Some neighbors are concerning day
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's doing it wrong.

sporcle.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Louisiana Jones.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: what the fark?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's how St. Patrick drove the serpents out of Ireland.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, it could have been spiders...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that is what you're supposed to do with any unwelcomed guests... err pests.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: what the fark?


It's Leesville.  It is an...interesting...place.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't you want to know why she keeps starting fires?

It's her desire.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?
<costanza.jpg>
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Regrets nothing
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, NO, NO, Lady....you've misunderstood.  It's Snakes on a PLANE, not snakes on the PLAIN!

/I guess you gotta spell it our for some!  0_o
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nobody11155: d23: what the fark?

It's Leesville.  It is an...interesting...place.


Hey, I think I lived there in a trailer park when I was a kid!  Is there an Army base nearby?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Next time, stay in the farking car!
 
