(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Emergency alert issued for residents living near Piney Point in Manatee County, FL to evacuate. Containment wall failure threatens imminent uncontrolled release of wastewater   (wfla.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Note to self. Do not go into Tampa Bay.


Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barath and engineers have been working around the clock, since learning about a leak that could cause a collapse of the gypsum stacks, holding hundreds of millions of gallons of contaminated water.

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions. I wonder who sold them this monorail. You just know that someone who died 20 years ago made out like a bandit on this.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's waste water from a phosphate mining operation (used to make chemical fertilizers) that shut down nearly a decade back and just sat there in giant ponds up to 30 feet deep.

it NOT human waste. it's dangerous, it will cause a HORRIFIC algal bloom, it's even a little radioactive, but it's NOT poop.

https://www.wfla.com/tag/piney-point/​
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?


no
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no


gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image image 440x135]


No. Alabama got enough of Florida in the 19th Century.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

luna1580: it's waste water from a phosphate mining operation (used to make chemical fertilizers) that shut down nearly a decade back and just sat there in giant ponds up to 30 feet deep.

it NOT human waste. it's dangerous, it will cause a HORRIFIC algal bloom, it's even a little radioactive, but it's NOT poop.

https://www.wfla.com/tag/piney-point/


.....well that's not great, but it isn't exactly terrible either.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image image 440x135]

No. Alabama got enough of Florida in the 19th Century.


you're claiming you'd reject finally owning the rest of "west florida" if you would just give it to you tomorrow?

i must not understand 'bama well enough to follow this "logic"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-we would give it to you-
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?


Sarasota, FL is known for its Ringling Brothers museum. It was used as the Winter Quarters of both the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Lots of circus performers retired there.

So yeah, it's clown county but kept its professionalism. No Gaetz
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image 440x135]


destin is one of the worst places i've ever been to, on the entire planet
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anyway

gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and fort walton beach is gross as hell too

a region of trash resorts, all serving trashy customers, in a grand race to the trashiest trash in trashville
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sewage. This link actually explains it a bit...
https://www.tampabay.com/news/breakin​g​-news/2021/04/02/fearing-disaster-mana​tee-county-orders-evacuation-for-resid​ents-near-old-phosphate-plant/
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
luna1580:

I grew up in Florida. I just live in Alabama presently.

Alabama sucks far worse than Florida. This state is entirely like Florida Panhandle. At least Florida has a mix of GOP craziness and more rational humans. Alabama has a huge Republican population.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: This state is entirely like Florida Panhandle.


that's why giving them gaetz's district is a great idea!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: AirForceVet: luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image image 440x135]

No. Alabama got enough of Florida in the 19th Century.

you're claiming you'd reject finally owning the rest of "west florida" if you would just give it to you tomorrow?

i must not understand 'bama well enough to follow this "logic"


Look at the map. Mobile Alabama is a bay for the gulf coast for shipping. That was really all of 'florida' 'bama needed in the 19th century. And now even. They did the first Madris gras in the USA there and their New Years countdown thingy is dropping a big Moon Pie. (think macaroon)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: AirForceVet: This state is entirely like Florida Panhandle.

that's why giving them gaetz's district is a great idea!


How about just moving the Republicans and leaving the nice people and countryside instead?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: think macaroon)


I mean... When I eat a moon pie a macaron is nowhere near my mind. More like a soggy, cold s'more.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: New Years countdown thingy is dropping a big Moon Pie.


I effing love moon pies

/banana
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: optikeye: think macaroon)

I mean... When I eat a moon pie a macaron is nowhere near my mind. More like a soggy, cold s'more.


yeah, count me confused too.

macaroons:
Fark user imageView Full Size


moon pies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are from Central Florida, you see these everywhere. I grew up in Lakeland and Mulberry and especially south of Mulberry, phosphate mines and the waste water "ponds" are everywhere and so massive. I even spent a bit of time working at one of the mines doing some manual labor and off road dump truck driving.

One of these grew a sinkhole and millions of gallons of this waste water flooded the aquifer about 10 years or so ago.

Oh Florida.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: it's waste water from a phosphate mining operation (used to make chemical fertilizers) that shut down nearly a decade back and just sat there in giant ponds up to 30 feet deep.

it NOT human waste. it's dangerous, it will cause a HORRIFIC algal bloom, it's even a little radioactive, but it's NOT poop.

https://www.wfla.com/tag/piney-point/


Looks like this was inevitable. Companies like this leave their waste behind and it's just a matter of time until it gets out, whether a slow drip or a sudden catastrophe.
 
AirGee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.bradenton.com/news/politi​c​s-government/election/article246940477​.html

Meh, farkem. They want loose regulations/enforcement they can deal with the consequences.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark on a BMX: If you are from Central Florida, you see these everywhere. I grew up in Lakeland and Mulberry and especially south of Mulberry, phosphate mines and the waste water "ponds" are everywhere and so massive. I even spent a bit of time working at one of the mines doing some manual labor and off road dump truck driving.

One of these grew a sinkhole and millions of gallons of this waste water flooded the aquifer about 10 years or so ago.

Oh Florida.


let's help non-floridians visualize (remember, NOT poop):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

luna1580: it's waste water from a phosphate mining operation (used to make chemical fertilizers) that shut down nearly a decade back and just sat there in giant ponds up to 30 feet deep.

it NOT human waste. it's dangerous, it will cause a HORRIFIC algal bloom, it's even a little radioactive, but it's NOT poop.

https://www.wfla.com/tag/piney-point/


Seems kinda dangerous to keep stuff like that stored in hurricane country.
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image image 440x135]


Never mind Alabama, give it back to Spain.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: luna1580: luna1580: Jaicu: Is that pedogaetz territory?

no

gaspedo represents the part of FL we should just up and give to alabama

[Fark user image 440x135]

destin is one of the worst places i've ever been to, on the entire planet


Really?  I had one of the best vacations ever there.  I guess we were trapped behind locked gates with great food, 3 golf courses, dolphins outside the condo, white beaches etc.  It was really nice and when we went out to the town that worked ok also.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh. This is too close to my house and, more importantly, many good fishing spots
 
