(KTLA Los Angeles)   Well... it's no Hollyboob   (ktla.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Hollywood sign is a magnet for the  suicidal,  vandals, partiers and  plain old  miscreants.

The sign is surrounded by fences with multiple cameras as are the trails leading up to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does Tommy Chong now owe someone a pound of cow?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So close to HOLLYMOO!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get it, H-Owl-lywood... but I don't get it? Are there lot's of owls or are they endangered or something or??? What's the takeaway?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just don't mess with the H.

That was Peg Entwistle's diving board.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holly Boob like she shoob
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Just don't mess with the H.

That was Peg Entwistle's diving board.

[Fark user image image 268x188]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 425x283]


That's in Paducah, KY.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image 425x527]


What is this, a crossover episode?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Dr. Heisler:Your breasts are fine. It would be unethical for me to recommend anything larger. But may I suggest a third breast?
Francine:I don't think--
Dr. Heisler:Okay, how about two in the back? Or I can combine these two into one fantastic super-boob!
Francine:Can I just get a little Botox?
Dr. Heisler:[disappointed] No one ever wants the super-boob.
 
crinz83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
all they needed to do was turn the 'w' upside down, and put the head over the 'd' and you have 'holly-moo-cow', which makes more sense than 'h-cow-llywood'. granted, not much more, but sheesh
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Peg Entwistle


*don't ever say that to Roger or Pete*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 425x319]


Rose Bowl prank
Youtube 4yoLX4P4THs
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What "Hollyboob" may look like:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hooray for Hollymoo.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: [Fark user image 655x436]


I'd trade one more season of Hollywoo for the next decade of Hollywood movies.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blender61: The Hollywood sign is a magnet for the  suicidal,  vandals, partiers and  plain old  miscreants

and Methodists.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

0z79: Aardvark Inc.: [Fark user image 655x436]

I'd trade one more season of Hollywoo for the next decade of Hollywood movies.


Hate to disagree but it's rare that a show ends on a perfectly bittersweet note.
 
