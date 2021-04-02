 Skip to content
 
Advanced capitalist country begins the 4-day work week. Obsolete capitalist countries still figuring out health insurance, minimum wage
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bingethinker: Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.


I never quite got that the US doesn't have Easter weekend as a set of holidays, despite its religiosity.

Guess the US's other god (the Almighty Dollar) takes precedence
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no1curr: bingethinker: Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.

I never quite got that the US doesn't have Easter weekend as a set of holidays, despite its religiosity.

Guess the US's other god (the Almighty Dollar) takes precedence


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: no1curr: bingethinker: Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.

I never quite got that the US doesn't have Easter weekend as a set of holidays, despite its religiosity.

Guess the US's other god (the Almighty Dollar) takes precedence

[Fark user image image 280x170]


Gov't worker here, Farking from work. Can confirm
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: no1curr: bingethinker: Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.

I never quite got that the US doesn't have Easter weekend as a set of holidays, despite its religiosity.

Guess the US's other god (the Almighty Dollar) takes precedence

[Fark user image image 280x170]


Might change from state to state, but Good Friday isn't a holiday, neither is Easter Monday (both being holidays back in Aus). Easter Sunday might be but that's on a weekend and I don't count weekend holidays
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NateAsbestos, no1curr Yikes! Along with Secret Santa, Fark should do Secret Egg Baskets for US Farkers.

As for the article, good for Spain! That was not the country I expected to adopt 4 day work weeks. They already have siestas, so I thought Spanish countries had a solution to the daily grind.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no1curr: bingethinker: Don't forget statutory holidays. Today is a holiday in most civilized countries.

I never quite got that the US doesn't have Easter weekend as a set of holidays, despite its religiosity.

Guess the US's other god (the Almighty Dollar) takes precedence


Our company has the Friday before Easter off.

Oddly, never Rosh Hashanah, Eid, Vesak,...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome troll headline.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're not obsolete in the ways that matter: grinding up the common man into dust.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now we need to see the real pros and cons after a year or two of this.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Spain expanded their work week from 3 days to four?
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need a 4-day work week.

What we need is 4.5 holidays a month, always falling on Fridays. Let's make some up.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can even have sponsored holidays, for a little extra revenue.

I nominate April 9 as Eat Off The Floor Day, brought to you by Linoleum.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harlee: Awesome troll headline.


But not inaccurate.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Backward" capitalist countries perhaps subby
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, capitalism is good, if they have a 4 day work week?  I thought capitalism was bad.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ishkur: We can even have sponsored holidays, for a little extra revenue.

I nominate April 9 as Eat Off The Floor Day, brought to you by Linoleum.


Obvious Pitch Man: The Hoff.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People suggest that richer country emulate poorer country.

You know it isn't that hard to immigrate to Spain. It also was an awful place to be a young person trying to find a job even before 2020. Oh, you want a country that does everything like them but isn't such a crap hole? Sounds brilliant, like people who flee religious wars then complain the country in which they are taking refuge is too secular.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope it goes well for them.

Before considering anything like that here, we need to do something about the millions of employees that are misclassified or on-call unpaid, or underemployed as part time employees.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lmao no capitalist countries outside of america struggle with health insurance and minimum wagee, only failed states do.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once again, a few people boldly experiment with a progressive policy then find out that it's a smashing success while the rest of the world looks on afraid to even consider such a radical leftist agenda.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: NateAsbestos, no1curr Yikes! Along with Secret Santa, Fark should do Secret Egg Baskets for US Farkers.

As for the article, good for Spain! That was not the country I expected to adopt 4 day work weeks. They already have siestas, so I thought Spanish countries had a solution to the daily grind.


Siesta is *the worst*. All it does it add two hours to the work day, because there really isn't anything good anyone can do for two hours in the afternoon, when half the town is closed for the same siesta, and when you have to go back to work. I haven't taken any local job offers because they expect me to be at work by 8 or 9am and stay until 7 at night, for a lower salary than I can earn in 6 hours from my home office.

The 4-day work week is nice, but getting home from work in time to have dinner before 10pm would be even better.
 
