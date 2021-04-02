 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   You can't make happy little trees without a Bob Ross wig   (ky3.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Education, High school, Art, landscape paintings, Landscape art, Painting, TV artist Bob Ross, silent auction  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 10:55 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I prefer to cut my ear off and send it to a prostitute.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Little trees make a happy little me, knowwhaddamean?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are no mistakes, just happy little accidents.

That you could have dealt with if you had an abortion.
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bob "Ross" Dobbs approved
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's a happy little epopt.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your wood starts to look like Bob Ross, it's time to do some manscaping.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The history of Bob Ross is actually kind of interesting.  Not his show, just him personally.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.