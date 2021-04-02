 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Nymerian fighter pet missing; Procol Harum plays victory concert and I may have got a few words wrong in this headline   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
2
    More: News, Nigeria, jihadist group Boko Haram, air force fighter jet, Nigerian authorities, Boko Haram, Nigerian Air Force inscription, video Friday, Air Force  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2021 at 12:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Missing Jed? How about Granny?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story:

The Queen photobombed Procul Harum throughout their photoshoot, ruining every take (look carefully).  They eventually had to pay her a fiver to leave the background.

rockontro.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


observer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.