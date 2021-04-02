 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orlando Sentinel)   Kissimmee resort closes abruptly, kicking out the residents with no warnings or refunds or even a Kissimmee a$$   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 9:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kissimmee had minor league baseball team years ago.  They eventually moved to another town rather than be known as the Kissimmee Astros.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Kissimmee hotel abruptly closed on Thursday, sending approximately 100 guests out into the cold with little explanation and no refunds.
LOL
those harsh florida winters. I'm surprised they survived
 
soupafi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

theToadMan: A Kissimmee hotel abruptly closed on Thursday, sending approximately 100 guests out into the cold


How cold was it, 67?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not again?!
 
sandbar67
‘’ less than a minute ago  

soupafi: theToadMan: A Kissimmee hotel abruptly closed on Thursday, sending approximately 100 guests out into the cold

How cold was it, 67?


69. Nice
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.