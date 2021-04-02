 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   The notes were signed, Epstein's Mom   (kfor.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How stupid can you get?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The siblings in question.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

daffy: How stupid can you get?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sister Act

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Refugita?  That is an odd name.  I suppose it is supposed to mean "fly again"?  But it sounds like refugee just as much in Spanish as in English...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

algman: Refugita?  That is an odd name.  I suppose it is supposed to mean "fly again"?  But it sounds like refugee just as much in Spanish as in English...


She was quoted as saying: "We did somethin' we both know it. We don't talk too much about it. Ain't no real big secret all the same. Somehow we get around it. Listen it don't really matter to me baby. You believe what you want to believe."
 
