(Patheos) United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Parody twitter account asks Catholics what made them feel uncomfortable in church. Real Catholics respond with non parody answers
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.


Odd. Seems like a good time to discuss premarital sex.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Incoming csb: I had a cousin who's life was ended by a gun under unknown circumstances. He was found with the gun. No idea if it was an accident or intentional. The f-ing priest, during the funeral, mentioned the Church's "no forgiveness for suicides" thing and....I about went for him.

I know, I know. That's been their policy forever. But, their guy also said "Judge not, lest ye be judged". Seems like a contradiction to me.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.


The Catholic Church, and Christians in general, has (have) done an excellent job of showing me that they are extremely bad stewards of their god's teachings.....

/ To the point that I hope that some of them meet their god some day and have to explain why they completely disregarded everything that he said
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Religion of Peace"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crackers they give you are terrible.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, transubstantiation is some farked-up, heavy metal shiat.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.


They are. It makes one wonder if the whole communion wafer thing got started as a marketing stunt by a cracker manufacturer which was trying to unload a batch they'd f*cked up.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

They are. It makes one wonder if the whole communion wafer thing got started as a marketing stunt by a cracker manufacturer which was trying to unload a batch they'd f*cked up.


Sounds like an opportunity for the Girl Scouts.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Honestly, transubstantiation is some farked-up, heavy metal shiat.


Yeah, apparently, metaphorical god-flesh-eating (deiphagy?) wasn't freaky and stupid enough; they had to go and make it literal.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.


What exactly does the Eucharist taste like garbage?
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.


He was all for it?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

They are. It makes one wonder if the whole communion wafer thing got started as a marketing stunt by a cracker manufacturer which was trying to unload a batch they'd f*cked up.


I never understood why we couldn't chew the body of Christ.  How is it more respectful to let it dissolve in the mouth?  I think Christ would prefer if we ate his body before it turned into pablum.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.


I wonder if you could make a "cracker" with a raw meat center.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, I guess what made me most uncomfortable in church is that time Father O'Malley put his dick in my butt."

- Any number for child rape victims
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

What exactly does the Eucharist taste like garbage?


The flesh has been rotting for 2000 years?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single Catholic burial Mass I've gone to his made me less and less Catholic.
Every single one made in a permit commentary and brought up inappropriate rhetoric. WTF?
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: "Well, I guess what made me most uncomfortable in church is that time Father O'Malley put his dick in my butt."

- Any number for child rape victims


*sigh*...

"for" -> "of"

Sorry, it's hard to concentrate on typing while Father O'Malley's around.
 
BadCosmonaut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Grubermann: My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.


I thought Officially Catholics didn't believe in hell.

Heaven yes.  "Hell" is just a void.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

What exactly does the Eucharist taste like garbage?

The flesh has been rotting for 2000 years?


The  thing is in the Bible he does the entire bread and wine thing with actual bread and wine.
I feel like the Catholic church is just being cheap cock sucking bastard.
Which is odd because they want 10% of everybody's check
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've probably never told you farkers this, but I was raised Roman Catholic, and I was an altar server from about 14-18. The parish priest was this sort of flaming homo/stunningly repressed guy from Ireland. Never had an issue with any of the clergy. I was the devil in the house of worship. By 14 I had had enough of sitting through service, and decided if I absolutely had to be there, I might as well do something interesting at least. I'd smoke hash in the change room before mass, have a swig of the ceremonial wine here & there, and check out all the girls in the first few rows. All of that was the result of my mom's parents coming to visit one Sunday when I was about 8, and wondering why we weren't in Sunday school.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1960's my mother confessed that she was taking the pill, the priest told her it was wrong so she found a priest that was cool with it.
 
BadCosmonaut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

What exactly does the Eucharist taste like garbage?


Put BBQ sauce on it.  BBQ sauce makes everything taste better.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.


Get off the cross.  He died for your sins, not so you could stand on his feet and pose about how persecuted you are.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just woke up and these recounts were a sad start to the day.
/antireligious
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worship at a church that has a gay pastor and his partner doing the service. His partner operates the cameras for the zoom while he preaches the sermon. Usually it is a very positive experience.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Ed Grubermann: My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.

I thought Officially Catholics didn't believe in hell.

Heaven yes.  "Hell" is just a void.


All I know is you actually have to choose hell to go to hell.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Circusdog320: Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.

The Catholic Church, and Christians in general, has (have) done an excellent job of showing me that they are extremely bad stewards of their god's teachings.....

/ To the point that I hope that some of them meet their god some day and have to explain why they completely disregarded everything that he said


I won't lie, I always spaced out during the homily.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: aagrajag: Pointy Tail of Satan: The crackers they give you are terrible.

They are. It makes one wonder if the whole communion wafer thing got started as a marketing stunt by a cracker manufacturer which was trying to unload a batch they'd f*cked up.

I never understood why we couldn't chew the body of Christ.  How is it more respectful to let it dissolve in the mouth?  I think Christ would prefer if we ate his body before it turned into pablum.


When - according to Catholic doctrine (they actually have to believe this stuff!) - you will literally be sh*tting out bits of your god a few hours later, worrying about the most "respectful" way to eat him seems silly.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Gaffigan's wife was one of them !? I suppose I shouldn't be as surprised as I am.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protestant (Presbyterian) pastor here. These are horrid. While we don't have the sex abuse scandals, I hear many of the other reasons in our churches for why people quit.

People aren't giving up on God. They're giving up on jerks in churches.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Ed Grubermann: My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.

I thought Officially Catholics didn't believe in hell.

Heaven yes.  "Hell" is just a void.


I really don't know. I haven't researched Catholicism at all.
 
BadCosmonaut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: All I know is you actually have to choose hell to go to hell.


If heaven is filled with all the born again bible thumpers... i am thinking about choosing hell.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Protestant (Presbyterian) pastor here. These are horrid. While we don't have the sex abuse scandals, I hear many of the other reasons in our churches for why people quit.

People aren't giving up on God. They're giving up on jerks in churches.


To be clear, I'm pastor in one of many denominations that are pro-LGBTQ, we marry and ordain anyone regardless of gender, we're BLM-supportive, pro-birth control, etc., etc. And I'm a female pastor (we've been ordaining women for 50 years).
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.


What?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mother asked me to do a reading at a memorial mass for her father in the mid-90's.  Since I was participating, I had to sit in front pew next to the woman doing the other readings.  during the 'our father', she kept trying to grab my hand and I would pull it away while giving her a 'wtf!' look.  apparently some changes had taken place since the last time I had attended.  I thought she was being a bit forward.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.


Nah, I'm a lapsed Catholic and I just hate the direction the Church has gone.

They deserve mockery and ridicule. Especially the USCCB.
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to love confession time. It was a game to see which if us could get the padre to bail out of the coffessional with ever inventive and imaginary subjects.

/ Putting food coloring in the holy water gave us a savage beating from a nun..
//Getting drunk on vodak during youth group
///Changing out stations of cross with judas priest, iron maiden album cover art.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.


Say whatever you wish. We aren't so fragile.

Are you just mad you are no longer allowed to legally kill those people whom point out that your beliefs are stupid? If that bothers you so much, just convert to Islam and move to Pakistan. You can get your rocks off there.

"Rocks"... see what I did there?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Grubermann: My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.


Damn, even as salespeople, they suck.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.


Show me on the doll where the priest touched you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Last time I was in a Catholic Church. It was Christmas, the children's mass, where the kids reenact the manger scene. The children's choir sings... the kids do the readings...it's all about the kids. The priest gets up and talks about abortion.


Fewer kids to molest.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PickleBarrel: 0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.

Show me on the doll where the priest touched you.


Heh, that's a nice riff on an old classic.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PickleBarrel: 0z79: Oh, look. It's the thread where anti-theists get to crap all over you and you can't say ANYTHING back to them.

Show me on the doll where the priest touched you.


Ehh it's just the boring old tactic of attempting to reframe the perpetrator as the victim.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Grubermann: My mother's father died when she was 12. She ended up in a Catholic boarding school while my grandmother tried to put her life back together and find a husband will to raise two children not his own (this was the 1950's). When my mom asked the nuns if her father was in Heaven the nuns told here that no, he was in Hell as he wasn't a Catholic.


There's a bit in the introduction of Richard Dawkins' The God Delusion in which he declares every reader will feel a bit offended at some time while reading the book and in my case it was the bit where he says that religious propoganda such as "only baptised catholics can go to heaven" can be more harmful than religious sexual abuse. My initial reaction was to see this claim as outrageous. But he defended this point well, and your story appears to be a very common one where a young child who is mourning a deceased family member or perhaps a schoolmate will be told by a senior religious figure that the deceased is in hell for some BS reason.

Dawkins himself was a victim of religious sex abuse but feels his particular abuse was a case of some embarrassed fumbling which never particularly hurt him whearas he's inundated with stories like yours from people who are permanently scarred. Of course others are incredibly damaged by religious sexual abuse and I'm not suggesting otherwise, and this is why I was originally outraged by Dawkins claim.

You are correct that this is abuse. For all the focus on the psychological damage done by abuse at the hands of religious institutions, the psychological damage done by the actual religion is never questioned.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Protestant (Presbyterian) pastor here. These are horrid. While we don't have the sex abuse scandals, I hear many of the other reasons in our churches for why people quit.

People aren't giving up on God. They're giving up on jerks in churches.


The most abusive people in my family have been devout Catholics. I'm not saying that correlation = causation, but I will say that when it comes to Catholicism, dogma supercedes all else, including basic human decency.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the daily "bigots of fark" thread. Stay classy gang!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, my empathy!  :(
 
