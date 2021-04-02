 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   YouTube sensation April the Giraffe has died   (wnbf.com) divider line
12
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May the Giraffe looks around nervously
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You mean she was MURDERED


/s
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geoffrey already in the cold cold ground
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sore throat?
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is so sad.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EL EM: Sore throat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's sad. Probably because the news team of the TV station where I was working at the time was so obsessed with it, I became obsessed with her pregnancy as well and managed to be watching when she actually gave birth, bloody mess and all.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: May the Giraffe looks around nervously

I won't say why for Major Spoiler reasons, but this is relevant to the series finale of the Ducktales (the revival that starred David "Dr. Who" / "Crowley the Demon" [Good Omens, not Supernatural] Tennant as "Scrooge McDuck," and quite a few other big names, too) that aired a few weeks ago, sadly without a greenlit Fark LIVE thread.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RIP April

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She probably should have quit smoking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arthritis must really suck for an animal whose center of gravity is 12 feet up.
 
