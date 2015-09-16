 Skip to content
In another example of "Everything Trump Touches Dies", Asian Americans are leaving the Republican party and joining the Democratic Party, thanks to Trump's "China Virus" rhetoric and the ensuing violence it inspired against them
    Race, Ethnic group, Republican Party, United States, anti-Asian sentiment, Asian American, Democratic Party, Asian Americans  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't wipe that smell off
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#walkaway  Projection much?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: #walkaway  Projection much?


#walkaway was astroturf
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we keep seeing the media churn out anti Chinese propaganda and some still believe the virus was manufactured, we can expect to see this violence increase.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they in the Republican Party before?
Did they otherwise think Republicans are smart and helping them?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there actually are Asian Republicans, I know they're not ALL smart.

Asians, I mean.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


Racism and hatred fuels the low-tax-bracket white support.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't possibly be a surprise.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Orange County, a lot of the old-line Asian Republicans were hard core Reaganistas b/c he "stuck it to the Commies," similar to Cuban Republican support in Florida.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just because China made the virus doesn't make it ok for me to hate my Chinese neighbors. I hate them because the grandma spends all day cooking with the windows open and they never invite me over for dinner. Assholes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An awful lot of socially conservative Arabs & Persians also left the Republican party after Dubya's "Axis of Evil" comments. It doesn't make a difference. When their tent shrinks, they just make it harder to get into the circus.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


- For low tax bracket white Americans: "your life is bad because <other ethnic minority> exists. We will punish them through a variety of means."
- For religious extremists: "Gay people are icky.  We feel you on that.  Here's us publicly stating that so you can feel like the rest of the world is the problem for treating them as people."
- For long established non-white immigrants: "Here's some hate on current immigrants for getting treated better by the government than you did when you immigrated here in the 1950s/60s/70s/80s.  We totally don't mean you when we make thinly veiled racist legislation."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: An awful lot of socially conservative Arabs & Persians also left the Republican party after Dubya's "Axis of Evil" comments. It doesn't make a difference. When their tent shrinks, they just make it harder to get into the circus.


But they still leave elephant shiat all over the place that the rest of us have to clean up!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why were they in the Republican Party before?
Did they otherwise think Republicans are smart and helping them?


Probably because they are generally conservative, or at least the stereotypical version of conservative, that R's claim to be?

Most minority groups aren't so much bleeding heart liberals as much as they vote Democratic because R's openly embrace Cletus Confederate.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While Trump's rhetoric certainly was inappropriate and jingoistic, I have to wonder: is most or even much of the violence perpetrated against Asian-Americans done by Trump supporters? Is Slate now more honest with themselves than Fark.com? [https://slate.com/news-and-politics/​20​21/03/anti-asian-violence-bay-area-his​tory-black-communities-race.html]
Are we setting ourselves up for another Trump-like presidency with all this false race-baiting?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


The oldest remaining Asian-Americans still remember the internment camps. They'll never let go of the irrational hatred of the Democratic Party.

/and after hearing my neighbor's story of her family being 'interned' for a few years, i can almost buy the seething hatred
//but for eighty years? then again, i'm not the one who lived it... so i can't judge that mindset very well
///she has voted for dem potus the past 5 cycles. ( ._.) still though, all gop otherwise. still a card carrying gop stalwart.
 
Bugerz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


'Cuz them dimmycrats is all about "inclusion" and "daversty" an ain't about wat I wants. I wants ta feel better then them browns an blacks an' teh great REPUBLICAN party tells me ah shoold an' goes out their way to make thems others life wurs.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought the narrative from the 2020 elections was the opposite -- Asian-Americans voted Republican in surprisingly large numbers. Is that not accurate?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So should any scientists, minorities, women, nature lovers, people with normal hairstyles,  etc....
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only reason to stay in the Republican is that you're a hate-filled racist.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I thought the narrative from the 2020 elections was the opposite -- Asian-Americans voted Republican in surprisingly large numbers. Is that not accurate?


And in particular, I believe I've read that, in large numbers, Vietnamese-Americans are the API equivalent of Cuban-Americans: still fighting the Cold War and voting against perceived socializums.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

proteus_b: While Trump's rhetoric certainly was inappropriate and jingoistic, I have to wonder: is most or even much of the violence perpetrated against Asian-Americans done by Trump supporters? Is Slate now more honest with themselves than Fark.com? [https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​021/03/anti-asian-violence-bay-area-hi​story-black-communities-race.html]
Are we setting ourselves up for another Trump-like presidency with all this false race-baiting?


You're misleading the argument.
"The majority of anti-Asian violence in the Bay Area is perpetuated by black people"

"Trump and his supporters are mostly innocent of all anti-Asian crime"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


A little bit of history repeating...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asian-Americans actually voted for Trump more than they had previous Republican presidential nominees --- including 2020.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpo​l​itics/2015/09/16/439574726/how-asian-a​merican-voters-went-from-republican-to​-democratic
(from 2004 to 2012, Democratic candidate's share of Asian-American vote increasing from ~55% to 73%)

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-am​e​rica/asian-americans-voted-biden-63-31​-reality-more-complex-n1247171
(in 2020, Biden received 63% of Asian-American vote)
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I thought the narrative from the 2020 elections was the opposite -- Asian-Americans voted Republican in surprisingly large numbers. Is that not accurate?


That was before the recent uptick in hate crimes against Asian-Americans.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


You forgot straight, male, cisgender, and Christian in there.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Even assuming this to be true, they might be later surprised to find that the Democrats consider them White-adjacent and therefore complicit in all of the pathologies of the United States that have been visited on it by White people.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife is of Asian (Japanese) descent.  4th generation so family has been here as long as mine, and WWII internment affected them.

Several members of her family were hardcore Trumpists in 2016.  Quieted down a lot in the past year.

Honestly don't know where they stand now since I avoid talking to that contingent.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That any minority is still voting GOP is insane. Dont they get that being a minority (or a woman) and voting gop is like being a jew and voting for hitler?

If you aint white straight rich and you vote GOP, you dont understand US politics and shouldnt vote.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Even assuming this to be true, they might be later surprised to find that the Democrats consider them White-adjacent and therefore complicit in all of the pathologies of the United States that have been visited on it by White people.


Man, you could've angled your bait about Japan's Unit 731. It was right there!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


-Legal immigrants don't like border hoppers
- family oriented with traditional values
- Religious
- many cultures are even less tolerant of gay people than American conservatives
- immigrants are often business owners and don't like the idea of higher taxes to pay for people that don't want to work

Basically race isn't everything.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


Racism. Misogyny.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Even assuming this to be true, they might be later surprised to find that the Democrats consider them White-adjacent and therefore complicit in all of the pathologies of the United States that have been visited on it by White people.


Oh they have far uglier terms than that.

"Don't Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?" Collins wrote, using asterisks in place of a racial slur. "Do they think they won't be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You're still considered 'the help.'"
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Even assuming this to be true, they might be later surprised to find that the Democrats consider them White-adjacent and therefore complicit in all of the pathologies of the United States that have been visited on it by White people.


I have read some truly, truly stupid things on the Internet today so no prize for you
 
proteus_b
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: proteus_b: While Trump's rhetoric certainly was inappropriate and jingoistic, I have to wonder: is most or even much of the violence perpetrated against Asian-Americans done by Trump supporters? Is Slate now more honest with themselves than Fark.com? [https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​021/03/anti-asian-violence-bay-area-hi​story-black-communities-race.html]
Are we setting ourselves up for another Trump-like presidency with all this false race-baiting?

You're misleading the argument.
"The majority of anti-Asian violence in the Bay Area is perpetuated by black people"

"Trump and his supporters are mostly innocent of all anti-Asian crime"


I would go so far as to say most Democrats and mostRepublicans and mostapolitical people are innocent of anti-Asian crime. Hopefully this kind of crime is done by a minority of people, no matter what demographic they come from!

And absolutely there is plenty of malice in the hearts of some Trump supporters towards Asian-Americans --- hopefully some are able to maintain a distaste for the ruling government of the PRC, while loving and accepting the Asian-Americans that have formed an essential part of the United States for hundreds of years now. But definitely I am appalled by the attitudes of some conservatives towards Asians in general, and especially so when they are our own neighbors.

I don't see why it's preferable to ignore the fact that hatred towards Asians is clearly not a "Republican problem" or a "Democratic problem" but rather an "American problem".
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


Racism, desire to oppress and exploit designated "lesser" classes, suppressed sexual feelings contrary to what they've been taught is moralenriching themselves with corruption, etc etc etc.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why were they in the Republican Party before?


The "I got mine, fark you" mindset. It really is universal, not necessarily tied to race, skin color or origin.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?

The oldest remaining Asian-Americans still remember the internment camps. They'll never let go of the irrational hatred of the Democratic Party.

/and after hearing my neighbor's story of her family being 'interned' for a few years, i can almost buy the seething hatred
//but for eighty years? then again, i'm not the one who lived it... so i can't judge that mindset very well
///she has voted for dem potus the past 5 cycles. ( ._.) still though, all gop otherwise. still a card carrying gop stalwart.


Conservatives in the south wouldn't vote Republican for over 100 years after the Civil War.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Trump and his supporters are mostly innocent of all anti-Asian crime"


I do not imply or state this in any way. However the headline and article in fact make this absurd claim in the reverse (that hate crimes against Asian-Americans are primarily perpetrated by conservatives or Republicans).
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who's Trump?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

damageddude: gameshowhost: Somaticasual: What appeal would the modern GOP have to anyone that isn't a high-tax-bracket, white american?

The oldest remaining Asian-Americans still remember the internment camps. They'll never let go of the irrational hatred of the Democratic Party.

/and after hearing my neighbor's story of her family being 'interned' for a few years, i can almost buy the seething hatred
//but for eighty years? then again, i'm not the one who lived it... so i can't judge that mindset very well
///she has voted for dem potus the past 5 cycles. ( ._.) still though, all gop otherwise. still a card carrying gop stalwart.

Conservatives in the south wouldn't vote Republican for over 100 years after the Civil War.


And they only relented on that when the Democrats passed civil rights legislation.  Now they won't vote Democrat for love or money.

Funny how the defining issue for southern conservatives always seems to be oppressing black people.
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

proteus_b: While Trump's rhetoric certainly was inappropriate and jingoistic, I have to wonder: is most or even much of the violence perpetrated against Asian-Americans done by Trump supporters? Is Slate now more honest with themselves than Fark.com? [https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​021/03/anti-asian-violence-bay-area-hi​story-black-communities-race.html]
Are we setting ourselves up for another Trump-like presidency with all this false race-baiting?


I was going to chime in on how the situation in the Bay is way more complicated than 'it's not white people, it's black people', but TFA sums up nicely why that line of thinking is freaking us out : One of the perpetrators in these Bay Area attacks was caught on video, and was Black, and reporter after reporter was asking me-are Black people going after Asians? These were Asian American reporters I was talking with. And I kept asking them, What's the evidence? Are there other videos? There was a rush to judgment about these cases all being about Black people going after Asians, and when you think about the tendency in American society to criminalize Black people, it's a problem to reach for that frame and apply it before the evidence warrants it.
 
farker99
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the Hero tag.
/just Saying
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wish the local whackadoodle Trumpist who is running for mayor in my town would do this. She's a fundamentalist MAGAt. The fact that's she's Asian-American doesn't matter to me. The fact that she actively participates in a party that does everything it can to denigrate her and those in her community says a lot, though.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Asians are upset because Dump said China caused COVID?  Are we now suggesting that all Asians are Chinese because that will work as well as stating Hispanics all hate him because he called Mexicans rapists and threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans.  Meanwhile Cubans were lining up to offer him BJs.  Nothing isbabsolute even though some things should be.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Just because China made the virus doesn't make it ok for me to hate my Chinese neighbors. I hate them because the grandma spends all day cooking with the windows open and they never invite me over for dinner. Assholes.


I can send over my Asian neighbors. I'm a lot of lumpia and pancit and BBQ chicken, I can open my own Seafood City in Milpitas. I love them.
And yes there are Filipino republicans. I don't understand why.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GriffXX: I was going to chime in on how the situation in the Bay is way more complicated than 'it's not white people, it's black people',


I also make no claim that "it's not White people it's Black people".
I specifically claim that "it's people".
I do suspect that if we investigated the data, we would possibly find that Blacks are disproportionately (compared with representation in the population) guilty of hate crimes against Asians, but by no means would it represent all hate crimes. All hate crimes are the problem of all of us. Anyone claiming otherwise is adding to the problem, in my opinion.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lots of the people who have been arrested and paraded on television for assaulting Asian Americans appear to be Black urbanites. I wonder how many of them are Trump voters?
 
