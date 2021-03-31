 Skip to content
(BBC)   This year's 'worst corporate April Fool's prank' award goes to Deliveroo, which for some reason thought it would be funny to send customers bills for $500 worth of pizza they hadn't ordered   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the worst prank was actually on Deliveroo's underwriters, who priced the IPO so high that it dropped 30% on the first day.

GOTCHA!

Deliveroo shares plunge in London IPO - CNN
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's just a prank" is code for " I'm an insufferably asshole who will use any excuse to hurt anyone and everyone I can."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No the worst prank was Catch Me Outside saying she did Only-Fans. With a screenshot that she made $10 million.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never using Deliveroo again.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You thought those pizzas were going to be free, didn't you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: I'm never using Deliveroo again.


Just in case you didn't know all those delivery companies they charge the restaurants so the restaurant's actually lose money on those deliveries.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 6nome: I'm never using Deliveroo again.

Just in case you didn't know all those delivery companies they charge the restaurants so the restaurant's actually lose money on those deliveries.


I thought the buyer paid a delivery fee AND the restaurant paid a small cut, so the company was getting it from both ends.

Not sure...I've never in my life used Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Waitr, etc. I just don't really trust third parties in general.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: waxbeans: 6nome: I'm never using Deliveroo again.

Just in case you didn't know all those delivery companies they charge the restaurants so the restaurant's actually lose money on those deliveries.

I thought the buyer paid a delivery fee AND the restaurant paid a small cut, so the company was getting it from both ends.

Not sure...I've never in my life used Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Waitr, etc. I just don't really trust third parties in general.


Yes but food is made on a very narrow margin restaurants can't actually afford to pay any money whatsoever to the delivery company that's literally their margin and yet they're participated in it for someone godly reason.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they don't pay, they should send the bill to collections, you know, to keep the joke going.

/hEH HEh hAh hAH
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: NikolaiFarkoff: waxbeans: 6nome: I'm never using Deliveroo again.

Just in case you didn't know all those delivery companies they charge the restaurants so the restaurant's actually lose money on those deliveries.

I thought the buyer paid a delivery fee AND the restaurant paid a small cut, so the company was getting it from both ends.

Not sure...I've never in my life used Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Waitr, etc. I just don't really trust third parties in general.

Yes but food is made on a very narrow margin restaurants can't actually afford to pay any money whatsoever to the delivery company that's literally their margin and yet they're participated in it for someone godly reason.


Because they keep their staff working even if they don't turn a profit.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the worst april fool's prank was Nov 20, 2016....
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
38 pizzas? I hope they're imported from NY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 38 pizzas? I hope they're imported from NY


Why would anyone want giant greasy crap Pizza?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does deliveroo deliver underroos? Deliverooroo
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 38 pizzas? I hope they're imported from NY


If we're submitting a food order from NYC, I want Mahmouds.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 6nome: I'm never using Deliveroo again.

Just in case you didn't know all those delivery companies they charge the restaurants so the restaurant's actually lose money on those deliveries.


Not all. Delivery companies offer options. For non-partnered restaurants, delivery companies pay full price to the restaurant, and charge customers the delivery fee.

And for partnered restaurants, they charge the restaurant a fee, but many allow restaurants to make different menus with different prices for customers ordering through the delivery service.

Some delivery companies also offer to process takeout orders and let the restaurant deliver the food, for a much lower fee. Deliveroo, for example, charges 5% for that, and if your restaurant's delivery staff calls in sick for a day, Deliveroo can supply their own drivers for their standard 25% or 30% fee. That offers flexibility and benefits to a lot of small restaurants.

I don't mean to cheerlead for them, these are still bullshiat gig economy non-employers that treat restaurants and drivers as crappily as possible, but it's not like restaurants are much better, with undocumented dishwashers and subminimum servers enduring all manner of illegal or lobbyist-legitimized labor abuse. But at the end of the day, restaurants whining about losing money because of delivery services need to figure things out or leave it to restaurants that have figured things out. Lots of new restaurants and "meal fulfillment" businesses are opening and thriving.
 
