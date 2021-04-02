 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   When it's all said and done, getting a DUI is still less expensive than adding a teen driver to your insurance. So, you know, bottoms up   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Credit scores can't be used where I live. DUI arrests don't count. Only convictions count. I think a DUI is about the same as a teen driver.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My insurance doubled when my oldest son (who was and is legally listed as female) got his license.  Just as it was dropping back to where it had been, middle son got his license, doubling it again.

Middle son isn't on the insurance now (sold him that car when he moved out), but youngest is 16 now and might start looking into driving once he gets vaccinated.  With a considerably more valuable car (2021 Subaru instead of 2010 Mazda) I shudder to think what he'll do to my insurance.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I KNOW I HAVE TWO OF THEM.

/Teens, not DUIs.
//I do my drinking at home.
///Because the kids have the car.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is why my kids didn't get their licenses until they were 19.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DUI levels are so low now that the insurance companies know that a teen is less safe than someone at 0.08 (or lower)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm glad I don't own a car because I would probably fire bomb an insurance company I loth insurance companies
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a man with 2 teenaged drivers on my policy, allow me to say 😢😢😢
/RIP Wallet
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
my parents took the easy route. if we wanted to drive it was get a job, save, buy a car, save, pay your own damn insurance / gas / tires / repairs. = a youth spent working. too bad no one clued me in to the economical joy of a motor scooter.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, it's not. Not even close. My son, on our insurance, at current rates, would take nearly 20 years to cost as much as my DUIs cost me, and that's just direct costs. If we counted ancillary financial effects it would be closer to 30.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: my parents took the easy route. if we wanted to drive it was get a job, save, buy a car, save, pay your own damn insurance / gas / tires / repairs. = a youth spent working. too bad no one clued me in to the economical joy of a motor scooter.


I've never understood car ownership. I can never find those tires that are advertised as $100 none of them fit any car that actually exists apparently.
And  the most minor repair is hundreds of dollars. And the insurance company is always trying to rape you.
The auto repair people are trying to rip you off.
Homes and cars are just Giant waste of money  might as well just set aside money and set it on a fire it would be just as productive.
I can only imagine what Society could build if society wasn't insistent on cars and homes.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: my parents took the easy route. if we wanted to drive it was get a job, save, buy a car, save, pay your own damn insurance / gas / tires / repairs. = a youth spent working. too bad no one clued me in to the economical joy of a motor scooter.


MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS - DOWNTOWN (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube JGhoLcsr8GA
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ha.  My pal's daughter just got her license.  while joking about how old we're getting, he texted me, "on the other hand, she's agreed to be our free Uber, no need for a designated driver!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: As a man with 2 teenaged drivers on my policy, allow me to say 😢😢😢
/RIP Wallet


Does your insurance not allow part time driver status? I think I paid 180 bucks every 6 months. But, like every old person, I do not acknowledge the passage of time, and that was *carry the one* Jesus! 17 years ago? No! Evanescence is still amazing!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Private_Citizen: As a man with 2 teenaged drivers on my policy, allow me to say 😢😢😢
/RIP Wallet

Does your insurance not allow part time driver status? I think I paid 180 bucks every 6 months. But, like every old person, I do not acknowledge the passage of time, and that was *carry the one* Jesus! 17 years ago? No! Evanescence is still amazing!


They each have their own car. Good thing auto work is a hobby of mine.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I told my oldest (13 in a few weeks) if she wants her license she'll get a job and pay the difference in my premium until it's reasonable enough to get her own policy. If she gets into an accident or gets a ticket and my premium increases, she's paying the difference.

I will tell my other kiddos the same when they are old enough to understand.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That headline is the same logic why NJ requires an attendant to fill your tank -- no self-serve gas.

The insurance for self-serve is more expensive that hiring gas pumpistas.  If only they wore cool uniforms and hats.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sinko swimo: my parents took the easy route. if we wanted to drive it was get a job, save, buy a car, save, pay your own damn insurance / gas / tires / repairs....

...And  the most minor repair is hundreds of dollars. And the insurance company is always trying to rape you.


The reason car repairs cost so much is insurance. Insurance companies get to keep a *percentage* of the money they pay out. This is state regulation. The higher the prices are, the more they make.

When car insurance became mandatory in Texas in the late 1970s, the cost of auto repair doubled in three years.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not an open container if it's inside your tummy!
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kazrak: My insurance doubled when my oldest son (who was and is legally listed as female) got his license.


Please tell me he drives a Trans-Am.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orbister: kazrak: My insurance doubled when my oldest son (who was and is legally listed as female) got his license.

Please tell me he drives a Trans-Am.


I bet that sounded pretty funny in your head, you farking tool.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My son drove my cars from when he was 16 until into college. My insurance $ didn't change. My insurance guy said the coverage is for the car, no matter who's driving it. He said we might have to talk if my son got some tickets. It seems like I lucked out there.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That is why my kids didn't get their licenses until they were 19.


No joke, the percentage of US kids 15-17 getting their first driver license is at an all time low since WWII.  I think one thing that plays into it is restricted "junior operator" or "provisional" licenses for under-18s.  Why bother paying teen driver insurance rates in exchange for a license that doesn't allow you to do anything useful or fun with it?  Half the fun of getting your license back when I was a kid was piling your friends into the car and going to the mall or Burger King or wherever, or maybe just driving around aimlessly listening to music.  That's not a thing any more with restricted "junior operator" licenses.
 
