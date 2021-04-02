 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Woman convinces her boyfriend to join the real Mile High Club by having have sex while sky-diving. Farked: They both end up in the hospital when he forgets to open his parachute   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So many smarter folks died, not doing anything that stupid with a parachute. Darwin is watching.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....we ended up in A&E when he forgot to open his parachute...."

No, you're on TLC.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


He only needs 30 seconds at home...
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


no shiat. it's like, what the hell were you doing with the other 51 seconds?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo looks green-screened.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.

no shiat. it's like, what the hell were you doing with the other 51 seconds?


...and it's cold up there. Very cold.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mm, scottish milf
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get cockblocked.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mile high club




The 3/4 mile high club




The 1/2 mile club




The Oh Shiat club




______
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll happen.

Yup.
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't care, had sex.
 
kewlbeezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems appropriate for this thread:

NTSB Identification: MIA92FA051
The docket is stored on NTSB microfiche number 46312.
Accident occurred Monday, December 23, 1991 in RAINBOW LAKE, FL
Probable Cause Approval Date: 05/05/1993
Aircraft: PIPER PA-34-200T, registration: N47506
Injuries: 2 Fatal.
NTSB investigators either traveled in support of this investigation or conducted a significant amount of investigative work without any travel, and used data obtained from various sources to prepare this aircraft accident report.
THE PRIVATE PILOT AND A PILOT RATED PASSENGER WERE GOING TO PRACTICE SIMULATED INSTRUMENT FLIGHT. WITNESSES OBSERVED THE AIRPLANE'S RIGHT WING FAIL IN A DIVE AND CRASH. EXAMINATION OF THE WRECKAGE AND BODIES REVEALED THAT BOTH OCCUPANTS WERE PARTIALLY CLOTHED AND THE FRONT RIGHT SEAT WAS IN THE FULL AFT RECLINING POSITION. NEITHER BODY SHOWED EVIDENCE OF SEATBELTS OR SHOULDER HARNESSES BEING WORN. EXAMINATION OF THE INDIVIDUALS' CLOTHING REVEALED NO EVIDENCE OF RIPPING OR DISTRESS TO THE ZIPPERS AND BELTS.

The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident as follows:
THE PILOT IN COMMAND'S IMPROPER INFLIGHT DECISION TO DIVERT HER ATTENTION TO OTHER ACTIVITIES NOT RELATED TO THE CONDUCT OF THE FLIGHT. CONTRIBUTING TO THE ACCIDENT WAS THE EXCEEDING OF THE DESIGN LIMITS OF THE AIRPLANE LEADING TO A WING FAILURE.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...having have....

subby and Drew both had simultaneous strokes.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking farkers farking farked
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In porn movies the women sometimes say, "Harder!  Deeper!"  Harder seems straight forward, but deeper has always puzzled me.  Now I see how this can be achieved.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


That's plenty of time
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bull. Farking. Schitt. This story just reeks of bullschitt.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: Bull. Farking. Schitt. This story just reeks of bullschitt.


So, butt stuff?
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.

That's plenty of time


Yeah, if they were in a bedroom. But it is not plenty of time when they are in effect being buffeted by 120 mile per hour winds.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"What sex while skydiving may look like" picture included
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He didn't open his chute because protection totally kills the sensation.

Worse yet is "stealthing" which is where you open your chute, but then cut it off later when she isn't looking.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen eagles fark in the sky above the isle of Skye. Seriously. Don't try this humans. You gonna die
Jefferson Airplane - Aerie (Gang Of Eagles)
Youtube GbtJZVUhSG4
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


Less than 60sec actually. 2 bodies fall at a much faster rate, probably around 180_200mph.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the look of his face he should have waited a couple days before trying oral.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By god, I think this is literally farking stupid, on lots of levels.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.

Less than 60sec actually. 2 bodies fall at a much faster rate...


Gravity-does-not-work-that-way.jpg
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


So, time for a nap too?
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.


I don't get your point. I assume they started "ready" sorta thing. Whats the issue here?,
 
S10Calade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh, it's been done before. At least the first ones to try it used a tandem rig so they could continue enjoying themselves on the float down.
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.

Less than 60sec actually. 2 bodies fall at a much faster rate, probably around 180_200mph.


the rate an object falls due to gravity is not related to its mass, excepting significant effects of air resistance.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Assuming, if this really happened, that the point is 'so we could say we did it' not for actually enjoying it or getting off.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: deadromanoff: Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds of free fall before you deploy that chute from 13,000 feet.

Less than 60sec actually. 2 bodies fall at a much faster rate...

Gravity-does-not-work-that-way.jpg


No, but the ratio of surface area to mass has a role in determining friction and thus terminal velocity.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think having sex while skydiving is always what I imagined heaven must be like. At least I'd hope so. It would be very unfortunate of the God bothered were right and it was all lounging around abd singing in choirs and stuff.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uh-huh.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somehow their accent fits the story perfectly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maddan: In porn movies the women sometimes say, "Harder!  Deeper!"  Harder seems straight forward, but deeper has always puzzled me.  Now I see how this can be achieved.


Unfortunately, that's not how orbital mechanics works.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's inconceivable...
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Uh huh sure. You have like 60 seconds


Your point being?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
