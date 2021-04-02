 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Utica man celebrates release from jail by going to Wal-Mart, stealing a pellet gun and attempting to steal two cars. Not sure but that might be called steaming hams   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Police, Constable, Police officer, Police brutality, Albany County, New York, police officer, Colonie Police Department, New York law  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no steamed hams in here, the moose out front should have told ya.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine having all the time in the world to plan your great release.  Do you carve your name in a crossbar and hang yourself?  No!  Too much pride for that! Let's go to Wal*Mart.  Once you're at Wal*Mart, well the stealing just comes back like an old habit. Or ham. A stealed ham.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're not gonna get any steamed hams in Utica. It's clearly an Albany expression.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The new GTA series is really realistic!
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When does the aurora borealis start?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some people are destined to spend their entire life behind bars.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying for a speedrun of "One Red Paperclip"
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No chicken riggies for you Mr. Forehand. Maybe a backhand upside the head.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Some people are destined to spend their entire life behind bars.


Indeed. I feel bad for the relative that was with him. They'd probably spent an hour talking to him after his jail release:" Okay, that's behind you now. We've just got to get you home and keep you from doing something stupid before your next court appear... HOMEY! We've been talking about this kind of thing!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
According to Utica City Court records reviewed by Law&Crime, Forehand had previously been charged with second-degree harassment (in connection with a Jan. 16 incident); trespass (in connection with a Jan. 28 incident); three counts of criminal contempt of court (for incidents dated Feb. 4, March 3, and March 7); and obstruction of governmental administration (in connection with a Dec. 8, 2020 incident). He pleaded not guilty to each of the counts on Jan. 16, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, March 3, March 7, and Jan. 28, respectively; he is scheduled to appear in court again on all of the Utica charges on April 27.

It's nice that he's keeping the police and courts in business.  Gonna guess that reasoning isn't a strong suit and it's not in his closet

My guess:  Girlfriend problem (2nd degree harassment).  Went to GF's home (trespassing).  Thought he could be his own lawyer and splain things to the judge (3x cc of c) and again for the obstruction.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not in Utica, no. That's an Albany expression.
 
copinginstyle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grew up in Rome.   Never liked Utica
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jimjays: OgreMagi: Some people are destined to spend their entire life behind bars.

Indeed. I feel bad for the relative that was with him. They'd probably spent an hour talking to him after his jail release:" Okay, that's behind you now. We've just got to get you home and keep you from doing something stupid before your next court appear... HOMEY! We've been talking about this kind of thing!"


Years from now, after multiple trips through the prison system, he will blame "the man" for keeping him down.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jimjays: OgreMagi: Some people are destined to spend their entire life behind bars.

Indeed. I feel bad for the relative that was with him. They'd probably spent an hour talking to him after his jail release:" Okay, that's behind you now. We've just got to get you home and keep you from doing something stupid before your next court appear... HOMEY! We've been talking about this kind of thing!"


Some people (irregardless of color) just can't stop thinking like a criminal (thieving meth heads, please stand up and take a bow before your next court appearance for breaking and entering and robbery/burglary to get your next meth fix after getting out of jail while on bond for your last robbery/burglary to get your last meth fix).
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

copinginstyle: Grew up in Rome.   Never liked Utica


Grew up in Utica. Never liked Rome. I was just telling my wife how depressing Rome is, she said so is Utica.
 
copinginstyle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: copinginstyle: Grew up in Rome.   Never liked Utica

Grew up in Utica. Never liked Rome. I was just telling my wife how depressing Rome is, she said so is Utica.


Lol.  Rome is depressing.   Growing up there thought is was the center of the world.  Didn't realize what was out in the world
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

copinginstyle: scruffythecat: copinginstyle: Grew up in Rome.   Never liked Utica

Grew up in Utica. Never liked Rome. I was just telling my wife how depressing Rome is, she said so is Utica.

Lol.  Rome is depressing.   Growing up there thought is was the center of the world.  Didn't realize what was out in the world


copinginstyle: scruffythecat: copinginstyle: Grew up in Rome.   Never liked Utica

Grew up in Utica. Never liked Rome. I was just telling my wife how depressing Rome is, she said so is Utica.

Lol.  Rome is depressing.   Growing up there thought is was the center of the world.  Didn't realize what was out in the world


They both kind of suck.
Grew up in Syracuse. Lives in Morrisville.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Throughout this incident, until just prior to being taken into custody, all the witnesses, including police officers, believed this pellet rifle to be an actual firearm,"

LOL

We should praise the local PD for taking this nutter in alive, it could have easily went the other way.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.