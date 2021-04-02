 Skip to content
(CNN)   Suspect in custody after mistaking US Capitol for farmer's market   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone farted y'all.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rumor now is at least 3 people shot, 2 Capitol PD and the suspect
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

zedster: Rumor now is at least 3 people shot, 2 Capitol PD and the suspect


shiat... Was hoping it was false alarm. :(
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, universe. AFD was YESTERDAY. Knock this shiat off.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Video

Link
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Someone farted y'all.


I had taco bell for lunch. Sorry.
 
Resin33
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Praise Q the Storm is here!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speculate, farkers! It's time to speculate!

The Ron Paul Revolution has begun!
 
GilRuiz1
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's speculate wildly!

It was a Proud Boy! Antifa! Girl Scouts!
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure someone will argue that had guns been allowed inside the Capitol, this could have been prevented.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Matt Gaetz just did his best impression of Warden Norton?
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/JClifford33/statu​s​/1378032328124026880?s=20
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Helicopter landed on the Capitol
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now you'll see some serious gun legisla...

No.  No we won't. Who am I kidding?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I've never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe

- Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resin33: Praise Q the Storm is here!


*knock knock knock*
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone rammed the gate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing on CNN yet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Car tried to ram a gate.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gaetz ran through the halls, showing his phone to anyone who will look, in a desperate attempt to excuse his behavior.  "Seriously, look at how HOT this chick is!  Don't tell me you wouldn't do that in a heartbeat!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun violence in the good old USA?

Flogging Molly - The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Youtube sDSud7vAH_0
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DCFIREEMS:

3 shot.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Ram A Gate Day!
 
Free Radical
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Q inspired?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America sucks
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can rule out ANTIFA - they're all here in Minneapolis for the Floyd murder trial -

OR IS THAT JUST WHAT THE SECRET GILA MONSTER BABY EATERS WANT YOU TO THINK????
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GilRuiz1: Let's speculate wildly!

It was a Proud Boy! Antifa! Girl Scouts!


Girls Scouts aren't here to play.  Better have your money ready, or you'll never see those Samoas you ordered.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GilRuiz1: Let's speculate wildly!

It was a Proud Boy! Antifa! Girl Scouts!


I'll put $5 on "Unrelated Nutbag".
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good lord this country needs to stamp out this plague of misinformation and get people mental health care and start doing background checks on people buying guns.

This place has got some pretty bad farking warts, hopefully things keep looking up over time but the messaging from these Republicans and QAnon or whatever about how the election was stolen, and how the Democrats aren't Americans or whatever the fark it is is just absolutely terrible and needs to get stomped down into the ground.

We want healthcare for our citizens, affordable education, infrastructure investment, better wages, access to health care, to fight climate change, and the right to vote. If that's not patriotic and American I don't know what is.
 
Muta
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the Antifa is at it again.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DC NG told to report to the Armory and not the Capitol just now.

2 CPD shot.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Q predicted this! Trust the process! 2 more weeks!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Karen was just looking for the farmer's market
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 224x416]Helicopter landed on the Capitol


sorry if it's weird but this is a big reason why I love this place - on the ground reporting
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Do you even grift bro: Good lord this country needs to stamp out this plague of misinformation and get people mental health care and start doing background checks on people buying guns.

This place has got some pretty bad farking warts, hopefully things keep looking up over time but the messaging from these Republicans and QAnon or whatever about how the election was stolen, and how the Democrats aren't Americans or whatever the fark it is is just absolutely terrible and needs to get stomped down into the ground.

We want healthcare for our citizens, affordable education, infrastructure investment, better wages, access to health care, to fight climate change, and the right to vote. If that's not patriotic and American I don't know what is.


So, is Antifa in the room with us now?
 
wademh
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did Boebert rush out to assist the cops?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, he really hates those barriers.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing in the mainstream about this.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Do you even grift bro: Good lord this country needs to stamp out this plague of misinformation and get people mental health care and start doing background checks on people buying guns.

This place has got some pretty bad farking warts, hopefully things keep looking up over time but the messaging from these Republicans and QAnon or whatever about how the election was stolen, and how the Democrats aren't Americans or whatever the fark it is is just absolutely terrible and needs to get stomped down into the ground.

We want healthcare for our citizens, affordable education, infrastructure investment, better wages, access to health care, to fight climate change, and the right to vote. If that's not patriotic and American I don't know what is.


You know what helps prevent this shiat? Gun control. No one needs any sort of semi-automatic weapon. A shotgun and a hunting rifle is enough, even for self defense.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: Do you even grift bro: Good lord ...
...
...healthcare for our citizens, affordable education, infrastructure investment, better wages, access to health care, to fight climate change, and the right to vote. If that's not patriotic and American I don't know what is.

So, is Antifa in the room with us now?


I don't know know what this means...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Check social media...I understand that's where this crap gets planned.

/Lone gunman!
//Again!!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are all the guns OK?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh this is all so exciting. Anyways...
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Did Boebert rush out to assist the cops?


Too busy flailing around and claiming to be doing pullups.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

g.fro: Nothing on CNN yet.


Have you tried Sputnik News?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Advernaut: Nothing in the mainstream about this.


Just reporting on MSNBC.
 
