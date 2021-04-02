 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners When God said "No graven images" he was specifically referring to this [NSFW]   (twitter.com) divider line
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have to be gold?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Cyrus?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should give one of those to all the gun nuts, and make them ride it, every time they want to buy another gun.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes one want to be an atheist, subs, just saying.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I posed a photo of that to TFd

It was riding in the back of a pickup truck in Las Vegas
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, those Truck Nutz folks are really upping their game.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a certain Farkette that should be notified.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought CPAC already covered this one?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I...hadn't realized that's how balls work, but okay.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No seatbelt for the person in the saddle. Illegal.
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this guy walking around with it?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nashville sucks.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's like Truck Nuts, except the truck part is the accessory!

=Smidge=
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They have one of those in the lobby of the Gay 90s in minneapolis.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another golden dick.
 
slantsix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I...hadn't realized that's how balls work, but okay.


Glad I'm not the only one who noticed that. I mean, it's not impossible, but you have to really commit to unlock that special power
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 195x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am so disappointed in the tweets from people who can't figure out why there is a saddle.

Anyhow...Nashville must be declaring Saturnalia a holiday. Huzzah!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 425x295]

Another golden dick.


every time i see that i'm completely baffled anew that someone made that in earnest.

it's gotta be farking trolling.
 
kasmel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like a prop for a bachelorette party or a music video.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus.

I was expecting this:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this more proof that God is a woman?
 
