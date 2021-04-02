 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Luxury condo building in Brooklyn keeps emitting a mysterious noise that sounds like a "screaming dinosaur," confuses neighbors   (abc7ny.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for the review of my singing lessons, but I don't even live in New York!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just some 90-year-old who learned their rent control is about to expire.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rosa Diaz finally found true love!
 
EL EM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
An apartment building and tribute to Ian Anderson.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise

Does Ariana Grande live there?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having stayed in a number of older hotels in NYC I have to say plumbing is the cause.
I love NYC but working all night (or partying) is great but it's pretty much impossible to sleep during the day between non stop honking, sirens and the guest flushing the toilet causing the walls to shake.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In December many started hearing the screeching whistle. And some have pinpointed the source to the balconies. "I think the wind goes through the bars and this is what's makes the noise," neighbor Stan Nerhout said.


Wind resonance is no joke. Our entire bridge was doing this after they retrofitted safety rails in:

https://sf.curbed.com/2020/6/8/212838​9​2/why-hear-golden-gate-bridge-singing-​sing

Video from on the bridge itself is deafening.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise

Does Ariana Grande live there?


You leave our national treasure alone
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A hard-of-hearing person's cell phone ring tone. Hear it all the time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We can provide you with earplugs for an extra $150 a month.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
