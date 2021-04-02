 Skip to content
(Politico)   Got your COVID-19 vaccine? You're free to move about the country   (politico.com) divider line
    More: News, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure someone bursting with intelligence will still see this as an affront to their "freedoms."
 
yequalsy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, Here comes wave #3, as all the anti-vax morons claim they've already been vaccinated.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


Why would anyone lie about something like that just to travel the way they wish? Now if you will excuse me I need to make room for my therapy koala bear.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


The microbots they injected during the process will beam back confirmation.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'm sure someone bursting with intelligence will still see this as an affront to their "freedoms."


"What? I can't go to the Bahamas because I'm not vaccinated? THIS IS AN INFRINGEMENT OF MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!!!!111!"
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.


Yeah, I'm going to see what by Aussie and Kiwi counterparts say before I swing by.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy idea I just had: make the next stimulus (if there's a next one) tied to vaccination status.

No idea how this will work in practice, but if I can get paid 1400 for a shot I already got, I wouldn't complain
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


Honor system. It's always worked bef..........hahahahahahahaha I can't even finish that sentence without laughing.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to move the CDC out of Georgia.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


Or just outright steal then fill out yourself like some people are doing.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm signed up for the vaccine.

It's up to the state to get around to deciding to vaccinate me.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.


I'm going to the Outer Banks in July. Goddamn right i'm wearing my mask even though I got both Pfizer shots. I don't trust anyone
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.

The microbots they injected during the process will beam back confirmation.


Is that why my shoulder hurts at the injection site? All those nanobots gathering up information on me and sending it off to Bill Gates?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.


I just booked an October flight. By then, it might be pretty safe, or since it's domestic in the U.S., we might be in the middle of the eighth surge.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.

Or just outright steal then fill out yourself like some people are doing.


That should be serious jail time.

Are there even laws protecting us from this happening?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
as long as they wear a mask in public
 
WithinReason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jst3p: yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.

Why would anyone lie about something like that just to travel the way they wish? Now if you will excuse me I need to make room for my therapy koala bear.


Psshh.. not better then my therapy honey badger that need for confined crowded places.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.


Yeah, especially France and Italy.

/one jab down
//a few weeks to go
///<variant invades third slashie
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Got #2 on Wednesday.  Cheers!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Oh great, Here comes wave #3, as all the anti-vax morons claim they've already been vaccinated.


We're on the 4th wave now. Where you been?

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa​t​ch/545566-covid-19s-fourth-wave-is-hit​ting-the-us-hard
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yabba Dabba Doobie! Just scheduled mine today!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.


appease much, Neville??
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Merltech: yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.

The microbots they injected during the process will beam back confirmation.


MicroCHIPS man, get it right.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.

Yeah, especially France and Italy.

/one jab down
//a few weeks to go
///<variant invades third slashie


Isn't Europe still closed to US travelers?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep trying to get one, but every time I find a pharmacy that has them, they all disappear between the time I click to claim one and the page updates.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had good news this week. I may qualify for vaccination earlier than I thought. I got a telephone call from the nurse assigned to me since my heart failure and apparently the organization is trying to vaccinate all of its patients soon. They will call me with the time, date and possibly place, although I think the nearest location is City Hall, which is a short walk from here. Coo'.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Oh great, Here comes wave #3, as all the anti-vax morons claim they've already been vaccinated.


Yeah but the guideline says they have to mask up.  Which is probably more than they're doing now.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: WithinReason: yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.

Or just outright steal then fill out yourself like some people are doing.

That should be serious jail time.

Are there even laws protecting us from this happening?


Holy fark, YOU'RE RIGHT!!!!

WE'VE GOTTA STOP THE FRAUD!!!

Republicans claim that stopping fraud is a serious thing!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welp. All those COVID testing sites in Mexico are about to close up shop.

Coming back from Mexico they were charging 700 pesos or 40 USD for an antigen test. Results within the hour. Freaking amazing.
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in the observation area following my 1st dose of Pfizer-BioNtech so I am DEFINITELY getting a kick out of this...
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.


It probably has more to do with coming back into the US without having to quarantine and such.
 
MHudson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


When has anyone needed to prove anything? It's been the honor system the entire time.
 
jst3p
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eagles95: Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.

I'm going to the Outer Banks in July. Goddamn right i'm wearing my mask even though I got both Pfizer shots. I don't trust anyone


Unless something changes you won't have a choice. I just got back from a visit with my dad and here was the announcement on the plane.

"OK, now let's talk about masks. You agreed to wear one for the duration of the flight when you bought your ticket. You agreed again when you got checked in and got your boarding pass. You agreed again when you saw the signs before you entered the airport, and you agreed once again when you say the signs before entering the jetway. Your flight attendants are not third grade teachers, we don't want to remind you over and over that your mask must cover your mouth and nose an be worn for the duration of the flight unless you are actively eating or drinking. You don't like it. We know you don't like it. We don't like it either, so please let this be the last we have to talk about it. OK?"


/southwest of course.
 
jst3p
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: BREAKING: CDC is updating its guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying they can travel domestically and internationally without a Covid-19 test as long as they wear a mask in public.

You might want to check with all the other countries on Earth before saying that.


Yes, that's how it works. Both countries need to say it's OK before something like that happens.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yequalsy: How do you prove it? That white card they give you seems easy to fake.


They can scan the RFID chip they implanted when you get the shot.

I've said too much...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My boomer buddy got his first shot and is dragging me along with him when he goes to get his second shot in the hope they stick me too.

He's better family to me than my biological mom tbh, she's a qurious Trumpanzee and refuses the vaccine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Had my first last Wednesday. I got the Moderna vaccine. I heard that one has 2 microchips. I appreciate the redundancy in the system.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.


I think planes sound pretty safe. Airports? Ug, no thank you.
 
LogicPuzzler [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I keep trying to get one, but every time I find a pharmacy that has them, they all disappear between the time I click to claim one and the page updates.


Can you drive to a redder area of your state? I got the official "you're now eligible" notice on Thursday and spent an hour trying to sign up for one of the scarce slots nearby. Nope, open ones filled as I was completing the forms.

Fine, whatever, I'll drive 2 hours east. Got my first Moderna shot scheduled for next week.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have had both shots and still double mask when going to stores .. Don't go anywhere without a mask ..
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.

I think planes sound pretty safe. Airports? Ug, no thank you.


You have to walk through one to get to and from the other.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: You couldn't pay me to get on a plane even if I had my vaccine. Maybe in another 6 months or so.


This. I'm still going to wait a bit longer. It sucks because I really want to visit family and I would have to fly to see them or drive an extra 2/3 days one direction.  But I'm not comfortable flying yet.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given that masks are still required and anti-vaxxers like to crow that they're a discriminated class and unlikely to do anything to compromise their public victim status this won't be much of a problem.

However these are guidelines and good luck trying to get Red States to enforce them.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We are scheduled for mid-May for the over-50s in The Netherlands.
Europe works, except when it doesn't.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone posted this link yesterday; it was useful, though I imagine there will be some variability based on states with their different rules and such as:
https://www.vaccinespotter.org/CA/
 
