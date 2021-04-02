 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Don't blow a seal this weekend   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fix the damn thing and leave my private life out of it, subby.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget subby, there's also a flourishing otter and walrus scene.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably nothing to worry about. Don't know where I would find a seal, to say nothing of finding its penis.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are a walrus and Tupperware the same?


They both like a tight seal.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fix the damn thing and leave my private life out of it, OK Pal?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how bout a walrus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
okay
1. don't blow a seal.
2. Don't blow chunks
 
'' 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said "Fix the damn thing and leave my personal life out of it, pal."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add more fiber to your diet.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AFAIK seals are not scary, and humans can approach them. I've never heard of a seal bite.

Then again, inviting seals inland for treats and petting might result in a Cthonic blubbery honking horde breakingdancing The Worm* across the countryside, smashing people's lawn gnomes and freaking out racoons and squirrels. So I can see why The Authorities don't want to establish a precedent.


/*That's how seals move.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shakes tiny fist.


shakes tiny fist.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know some dumbasses will do it. They will try to pet them and, feed them and swim with them. People think that animals like to be petted and that junk food is OK to feed them. It is so unbelievable how stupid people are.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather eat an octupus.

/in a row
//and boy is my tongue tired
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saw this one last weekend. I did get to pet one however...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mating season here and they're barking and playing and splashing and who knows what in the waters of the Puget Sound.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: okay
1. don't blow a seal.
2. Don't blow chunks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: You're not my supervisor


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You asked for it
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about clubbing a seal?

robohara.comView Full Size


Even if it is for a better deal?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: okay
1. don't blow a seal.
2. Don't blow chunks


Or Bubbles.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"KISS FROM A ROSE" BY SEALS
Youtube G76nKGWRLPU
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"wet dream, floating down the gulf stream..."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone made the "fix the damn thing and leave my private life out of it" joke yet?
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I honestly expected the article to be about proper automotive care for the onset of warm weather.

/check your fluid levels
//change your oil
///wash the damn thing
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: I honestly expected the article to be about proper automotive care for the onset of warm weather.

/check your fluid levels
//change your oil
///wash the damn thing


That's also my hygiene regimen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: You're not my supervisor

[i.imgur.com image 350x198]


Serious question; why don't they use individuals already prepared physically for this job?
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These aren't the Easter Seals I keep hearing about? Give me back me $20!
 
