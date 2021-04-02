 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) Weeners Boy born with 3 penises. Condoms will fit like a glove   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
59
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penes, subby. Penes.

Somehow I think correcting people's pluralization will be the least of his troubles in life.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Nice subby.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shop teachers glove, subby
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Penis trifecta in play?
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too bad they operated.  He would have made a killing in the porn industry LOL.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He gets three and I barley get one. Typical.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Penis trifecta in play?


Not sure, he's probably sleeping right now
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Penis trifecta in play?


Actually, this makes it four.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Man With Nineteen Penises - Freaks Series
Youtube qSr9Yy4XqBc
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Penis trifecta in play?


More like Penis trifecta complete, amirite?
 
acouvis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now he just needs to find a Zelda fangirl and encourage her to grab the triforce...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

Almost there.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x500]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WE FOUND JOHNNY FIVE-DICKS!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Penes, subby. Penes.

Somehow I think correcting people's pluralization will be the least of his troubles in life.


Penises is a perfectly correct pluralisation unless you're a doctor in which case it's penes. However your spelling of pluralisation is wrong ;-)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?


The Greeks had a term for everything.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?


Would have been better if they termed it "Tricericocks"
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

acouvis: Now he just needs to find a Zelda fangirl and encourage her to grab the triforce...


Unlikely.  Diphallia rarely results in two distinct normal penises, it's almost always a grotesque mess of misformed and misshapen bumps and lumps of flesh with minimal sensitivity and function.  I can't even imagine what sort of Brundlefly monstrosity will develop on a triphallia kid.  They'll probably do some serious reconstructive urology on the kid.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Penis trifecta in play?


Really should have been the third part of the trifecta.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?


Yeah until a second person gets it they should just call it woah three dicks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is uncommon, but not unheard of, for a baby to be born with two penises.

They can be top-bottom or left-right. They are often malformed or small (micropenis), or at least one is.

A Farker posted a photograph of a Latin American dude with two penises. They were not small or malformed. They were two perfect penises.  This is rare. And I might add, very impressive.

Snakes have two penises (they often break them while engaging in sex). I wonder if evolution would favour this in humans if it got half a chance. But humans are intolerant and xenophobic, not to mention stupidly conservative apes. So don't hold your breath.

I wonder if men with two penises can have an orgasm in both of them or just one at a time. Maybe some of them don't work very well. I do not know because despite what I have just typed, I am not an authority on diphallia.

Do not Google this word or look at the Wikipedia article. The illustrations are mostly totally disgusting.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

don't fark with the mouse
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.


I've heard of Westphalia but that's just one westward hanging pecker.  Wasn't Hieronymus Bosch famous for trebled tadger paintings called tripdychs?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

So any more like you at home, sugar?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HENTAI BABY!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It is uncommon, but not unheard of, for a baby to be born with two penises.

They can be top-bottom or left-right. They are often malformed or small (micropenis), or at least one is.

A Farker posted a photograph of a Latin American dude with two penises. They were not small or malformed. They were two perfect penises.  This is rare. And I might add, very impressive.

Snakes have two penises (they often break them while engaging in sex). I wonder if evolution would favour this in humans if it got half a chance. But humans are intolerant and xenophobic, not to mention stupidly conservative apes. So don't hold your breath.

I wonder if men with two penises can have an orgasm in both of them or just one at a time. Maybe some of them don't work very well. I do not know because despite what I have just typed, I am not an authority on diphallia.

Do not Google this word or look at the Wikipedia article. The illustrations are mostly totally disgusting.


Double Dick Dude from Reddit?  Elaborate photoshops apparently, he was a fraud.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have the churchy people demanded that he get his own public bathrooms yet?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I wonder if men with two penises can have an orgasm in both of them or just one at a time.


We will never know because anyone who gets to puberty with two penises will never leave the house.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?


I like that they threw the word "rare" in there, as if it being the first time it happened in all of known history didn't make that clear.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 244x207]


beat me to it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [media3.giphy.com image 480x270]
Almost there.


Damnit!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought the term was "Penii"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pfft, that's not special. I have three penises, they are just arranged end to end.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Theres a couple of guys and girls out there with 2 penises and two vaginas.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boy born with 3 penises

What if he identifies as female

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

doomjesse: brantgoose: I wonder if men with two penises can have an orgasm in both of them or just one at a time.

We will never know because anyone who gets to puberty with two penises will never leave the house.


But they'll be ambidextrous, even if they weren't born that way.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?


It's the first human case.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Penis trifecta in play?


The missing one is accounted for, but there's still one left over...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: valenumr: Experts say the boy has a rare condition called triphallia, the first case ever reported in the world.

Is it just me, or is this sentence really weird? I mean, did the name of the condition exist prior to this? Were they like, "could happen"?

It's the first human case.


First documented case. There was probably some Siberian shaman in 8000 BC who ruled over several villages with the power of his three dicks.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't want three. Give me one with dimensions of 1.5x length, 1.5x girth.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the article states he is the only person ever born with three penises and in the next sentence lets us know that this is a 'rare' condition. Reminds me of a wiki for rugby, which stated that the game is played by two teams and the winner is determined by the team who scores the most points. All novel concepts that are characteristics rugby only, I guess.
 
