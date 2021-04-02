 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Spaying or neutering your dog doesn't make you a responsible dog owner. It makes you a lazy, self-absorbed pet owner who's bought into a systemic lie   (nytimes.com) divider line
97
    More: Obvious, Dog, Spay-neuter, Neutering, Dog breed, future of my dogs, increasing population, lives of dogs, humane societies  
•       •       •

1336 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. 2019 article
2. FTA - "If not spayed or neutered, a dog, her mate and their offspring could produce as many as 66,000 dogs within a span of six years." They may not be here for our convenience, but we all know what happens to species that become inconvenient. Converse fallacy fail, subby.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congrats to the author for being exactly right and totally wrong at the same time. That's not easy to do.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is by design, and the design had its desired effect.

Keeping the population from increasing to the point that we have to murder them?

Let me know when there's a severe dog shortage, then we can talk.

You have to remember that deep down inside, humans are also stupid f*cking animals. Half of them just leave their dogs outside to go f*ck another dog.

So FWIW, I would probably spay and neuter about half the asshole humans on this planet if I could. But until then...well this is what happens.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to RTFA, and go by the comments of those who have. TFA author should go hang out with rescues that deal with all the dumped dogs that come about from unchecked breeding.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Even highly aggressive dogs are unlikely to kill or seriously hurt a human and reducing aggression is a top reason for neutering but aggressive humans are killing people every day. In the interest of public safety we should at least be considering it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Even highly aggressive dogs are unlikely to kill or seriously hurt a human and reducing aggression is a top reason for neutering but aggressive humans are killing people every day. In the interest of public safety we should at least be considering it.


No, we shouldn't, psycho.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Chihuahua isn't spayed. Whenever a vet brings it up, I tell them I don't believe in genital mutilation.

If people can't keep their pet from being the town whore, perhaps the fault is theirs.


/dnrtfa
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Barker is history's greatest monster!
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


Sorry, dude, your side lost the war.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Shostie is right. We should spay/neuter anyone that can't pass an IQ test.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can still eat them though, right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bob Barker is history's greatest monster!


And, he advocated for spading and neutering of pets.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is the single stupidest thing I'll read all day, and it's not even 1pm yet.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a dog write that article?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


Wow.  I thought I'd get some coffee in before someone went full Nazi on Fark.  How wrong I was.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


Cool, you first as your post has assaulted us and robbed us of brain cells
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People do lots worse things to their pets than have them sterilized. Hell, I was sterilized, and it was never a problem at all.

Now the way some people take their dogs for a walk--that's a crime. IT NEEDS TO WALK AROUND.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Did a dog write that article?


"Where are my testicles, Summer?"
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty patently untrue.

Hell, service dogs are LITERALLY here for our convenience.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


We used to.

It fell out of favor right around WWI.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author of TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


Have we got a movie for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/spayed
//as are my cats
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: My Chihuahua isn't spayed. Whenever a vet brings it up, I tell them I don't believe in genital mutilation.


How hard to they roll their eyes?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a lot of balls to put your name on an article like that.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: RTOGUY: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Even highly aggressive dogs are unlikely to kill or seriously hurt a human and reducing aggression is a top reason for neutering but aggressive humans are killing people every day. In the interest of public safety we should at least be considering it.

No, we shouldn't, psycho.


Pumping someone full of somatic drugs isn't a better option but I don't see anyone batting a farking eye at that. Actually, castration these days is almost always chemical so the difference is pretty minor.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't get past the first paragraph....once the author began sexualizing his pets, I was done.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yes I'm spaying/neutering my dogs. I don't trust any of you, and god knows I'm not getting breeding material on my budget.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?


He's apparently incredibly racist, to start with.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

Wow.  I thought I'd get some coffee in before someone went full Nazi on Fark.  How wrong I was.


I have him farkied from years ago as "Actual Nazi" so it checks out.
 
moeburn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything you do with pets is cruel these days.  Letting your cats outside is cruel.  Keeping them inside is cruel.  Bestiality is cruel.  EVERYTHING IS CRUEL!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to talk about cruelty, let's talk about the baby dogs that have been bred until they don't know that they're dogs, and spend all their time yipping and peeing, because they're as big as a cat, and they know something is wrong. Let's talk about the "purebreds" with genetic deformities from inbreeding, so that everybody can have a Belgium Farweegie Hound, while the mutt in the pound is killed because he's not pretty enough. Let's talk about a disposable society, disposable people with many problems, who buy pets in a desperate effort to have some company, but then abuse them.

Let's talk about something else.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Shostie: RTOGUY: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Even highly aggressive dogs are unlikely to kill or seriously hurt a human and reducing aggression is a top reason for neutering but aggressive humans are killing people every day. In the interest of public safety we should at least be considering it.

No, we shouldn't, psycho.

Pumping someone full of somatic drugs isn't a better option but I don't see anyone batting a farking eye at that. Actually, castration these days is almost always chemical so the difference is pretty minor.


What? Have you even tried looking? PLENTY of people are "batting their eyes" at it.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Shostie: RTOGUY: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Even highly aggressive dogs are unlikely to kill or seriously hurt a human and reducing aggression is a top reason for neutering but aggressive humans are killing people every day. In the interest of public safety we should at least be considering it.

No, we shouldn't, psycho.

Pumping someone full of somatic drugs isn't a better option but I don't see anyone batting a farking eye at that. Actually, castration these days is almost always chemical so the difference is pretty minor.


Chemical?  Like burn 'em off with acid?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: That article is the single stupidest thing I'll read all day, and it's not even 1pm yet.


Came here to say just that.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adam64: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Shostie is right. We should spay/neuter anyone that can't pass an IQ test.


What's your IQ? Set the bar a standard deviation to the right of that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bizarre Unspoken Truth About Pet Ownership - Honest Ads
Youtube Y6g7D2Nh5T0
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What dog owner isn't lazy and self-absorbed?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Bob Barker feels about the article author:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are here for our convenience.  Convenience is why different breeds exist. For thousands of years, humans a have  been breeding dogs to do jobs: herding, retrieving, killing vermin, hunting, war, guarding, pulling sleds, carrying loads, etc  This is why they're so many different shapes. Domestic dogs are entirely about convenience.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: This is by design, and the design had its desired effect.

Keeping the population from increasing to the point that we have to murder them?

Let me know when there's a severe dog shortage, then we can talk.

You have to remember that deep down inside, humans are also stupid f*cking animals. Half of them just leave their dogs outside to go f*ck another dog.

So FWIW, I would probably spay and neuter about half the asshole humans on this planet if I could. But until then...well this is what happens.


There is a dog shortage in places like NYC. Unless you want a made-to-order dog you have few options.

Because the cuter dogs are always neutered, the dogs in pounds are overwhelmingly pit mixes. This is pretty much the intro to "Idiocracy" but for dogs instead.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: My Chihuahua isn't spayed. Whenever a vet brings it up, I tell them I don't believe in genital mutilation.

If people can't keep their pet from being the town whore, perhaps the fault is theirs.


/dnrtfa


too small to be the town bicycle. sad. high energy?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine works for Los Angeles Animal Rescue/Control.  She has had to deal with putting down a litter of puppies so starved that they were too far gone to save.  For some very stupid people, this is preferred to fixing pets to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: My Chihuahua isn't spayed. Whenever a vet brings it up, I tell them I don't believe in genital mutilation.

If people can't keep their pet from being the town whore, perhaps the fault is theirs.


/dnrtfa


Enjoy the mammary cancer and emergency pyometra surgeries in her future.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.



Prisoners no, School children yes!

Yeah, then we should eat dogs and cats!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: My Chihuahua isn't spayed. Whenever a vet brings it up, I tell them I don't believe in genital mutilation.

If people can't keep their pet from being the town whore, perhaps the fault is theirs.



Further proof that chihuahua owners are the most irresponsible pet owners on the planet.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.


Shostie: What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?


Adam64: Shostie is right. We should spay/neuter anyone that can't pass an IQ test.



The United States, as part of its eugenics program from the early-20th century engaged in this practice.  It's fallen out of the popular notion in recent decades.  However, folks, we still do this to prisoners.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compuls​o​ry_sterilization_of_disabled_people_in​_the_U.S._prison_system

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-w​a​y/2013/07/09/200444613/californias-pri​son-sterilizations-reportedly-echoes-e​ugenics-era

https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/cgi/​v​iewcontent.cgi?article=1333&context=dj​glp

https://www.themarshallproject.org/re​c​ords/955-sterilization-of-women-in-pri​son

https://talkpoverty.org/2017/08/23/u-​s​-still-forcibly-sterilizing-prisoners/​
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Congrats to the author for being exactly right and totally wrong at the same time. That's not easy to do.


When they use that many words to say so little, it's bound to happen occasionally.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: Adam64: Shostie: RTOGUY: We should neuter human prisoners the same way we neuter shelter dogs. It will reduce aggression and maybe make some guys think twice before robbing or assaulting someone.

What?

No.

What the f*ck is wrong with you?

Shostie is right. We should spay/neuter anyone that can't pass an IQ test.

What's your IQ? Set the bar a standard deviation to the right of that.


Technically, I'm already fixed. So, checkmate.
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.