(Reuters)   Russia's Sputnik news agency no longer has Britain in its orbit reports Reuters   (reuters.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why in the fark are russia today and sputnik allowed in any nato countries? Why arent their websites DDOS into oblivion 24/7?

Why is fox news, oan and newsmax allowed to parrot the russian disinfo, brainwashing millions into doing putin and russias bidding?

Free speech and free press is nice and all but not when you knowingly promote destruction of western civilisation so a bunch of russia oligarchs can destroy the world to get a little richer.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission accomplished, they head back home secure in the knowledge the UK shot itself.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I already cancelled my subscription to Spuknit. Too many ads.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Why in the fark are russia today and sputnik allowed in any nato countries? Why arent their websites DDOS into oblivion 24/7?

Why is fox news, oan and newsmax allowed to parrot the russian disinfo, brainwashing millions into doing putin and russias bidding?

Free speech and free press is nice and all but not when you knowingly promote destruction of western civilisation so a bunch of russia oligarchs can destroy the world to get a little richer.


there is probably 100's of western publications available in russia, the price of keeping them is 1-2 russian publication in the west if you want to shoot yourself in the foot ya sure ban those few news outlet and lose all you're outlets in russia.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluewave69: lolmao500: Why in the fark are russia today and sputnik allowed in any nato countries? Why arent their websites DDOS into oblivion 24/7?

Why is fox news, oan and newsmax allowed to parrot the russian disinfo, brainwashing millions into doing putin and russias bidding?

Free speech and free press is nice and all but not when you knowingly promote destruction of western civilisation so a bunch of russia oligarchs can destroy the world to get a little richer.

there is probably 100's of western publications available in russia, the price of keeping them is 1-2 russian publication in the west if you want to shoot yourself in the foot ya sure ban those few news outlet and lose all you're outlets in russia.


Who exactly is  "shooting themselves in the foot"? The US government? They don't own the publications doing business with the enemy, neither are the American people.
If your business is publishing to an enemy country that's a *YOU* problem.
 
