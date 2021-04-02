 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Dow Jones up sharply on news that Godzilla vs. Kong is out   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    Cool, Dow Jones & Company, Dow Jones Industrial Average, blockbuster March jobs report, U.S. stock-index futures, Charles Dow, Dow Jones Newswires, Wall Street Journal, Good Friday  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always bet on Godzilla.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pro: Pretty badass monster fights

Con: Still too many humans
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Futures are anyway.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me


I would fight you but because I am in Florida and you may be in Hong Kong, it may take me up to twenty minutes or so to get there via magic elevator.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I still don't get how Godzilla using his fire breath reached Kong in that hollow earth where Kong was.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me


It's a cgi video game with short cut scenes that I'm convinced are increasing ADD.


But if that's your thing, don't let me change your mind.  It's terrible though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me


I will give you 'decent', but it seems like the series has been putting in less effort with each installment.  Sure, we had giant creatures from the Hollow Earth drawn to and powered by radioactivity, fine... but now we have   a weird energy portal to Hollow Earth, and kaiju that can be supported on floating ships they outmass.

Oh, and humans have antigravity engines and psychic link technology connecting to dead brains that aren't even physically there any longer and can somehow still think to the point of taking over the system.

I think continually heaping on the things to the pile requiring suspension of disbelief for no real reason is a mistake.  You choose what you have to start with and you only add new elements with extreme caution.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I still don't get how Godzilla using his fire breath reached Kong in that hollow earth where Kong was.


Thanks for ruining it for me. Next time please say SPOILER ALERT first.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good Friday, market closed.
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Red Shirt Blues: I still don't get how Godzilla using his fire breath reached Kong in that hollow earth where Kong was.

Thanks for ruining it for me. Next time please say SPOILER ALERT first.


Both their mothers are named Martha!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me

I would fight you but because I am in Florida and you may be in Hong Kong, it may take me up to twenty minutes or so to get there via magic elevator.


So the nuclear powered phaser breathing lizard is ok but the elevator ruined it for you?

I get that.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
916k what? Balloon animals? Does anyone proofread anything anymore? Oh god I've become my high school english teacher...
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Good Friday, market closed.


The supermarket is open
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldernell: Always bet on Godzilla.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Out? Like Brokeback Mountain? Brokeback Battle Baddies?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Pro: Pretty badass monster fights

Con: Still too many humans


On the other hand, Skull Island had waaay too many humans and was great. So humans (for a change) aren't the problem necessarily.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The movie went pretty much the only way it could. Lots of ups and downs, many predictable, but also a couple genuine surprises that ultimately didn't change the outcome. Just like the stock market.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got an hour in and decided that running a cheese grater up and down my forearm would be less painful than finishing the movie.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me

I will give you 'decent', but it seems like the series has been putting in less effort with each installment.  Sure, we had giant creatures from the Hollow Earth drawn to and powered by radioactivity, fine... but now we have   a weird energy portal to Hollow Earth, and kaiju that can be supported on floating ships they outmass.

Oh, and humans have antigravity engines and psychic link technology connecting to dead brains that aren't even physically there any longer and can somehow still think to the point of taking over the system.

I think continually heaping on the things to the pile requiring suspension of disbelief for no real reason is a mistake.  You choose what you have to start with and you only add new elements with extreme caution.


Well, that's why you write things on Fark instead of screenplays, innit?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: SpectroBoy: If you like monster movies Godzilla vs Kong was a decent monster movie.

/fight me

I will give you 'decent', but it seems like the series has been putting in less effort with each installment.  Sure, we had giant creatures from the Hollow Earth drawn to and powered by radioactivity, fine... but now we have   a weird energy portal to Hollow Earth, and kaiju that can be supported on floating ships they outmass.

Oh, and humans have antigravity engines and psychic link technology connecting to dead brains that aren't even physically there any longer and can somehow still think to the point of taking over the system.

I think continually heaping on the things to the pile requiring suspension of disbelief for no real reason is a mistake.  You choose what you have to start with and you only add new elements with extreme caution.


I don't recall the original 50s and 60s movies I loved as a kid being any more realistic. The had ray guns, hovering vehicles, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have some money, almsot invested it a couple years ago, but was worried there would be a trump slump. Now I see the market still going up and keep thinking "there must be a correction".

I guess the best time to invest is always now. To bad 'now' was like 2 years ago.
 
