Meet Alex Berenson - the Pandemic's Wrongest Man. On second thought, you probably don't want to meet him
    Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, cases of COVID-related illness, Immunology, Pfizer-BioNTech, Israel's experience  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not gonna lie, I thought Alex Berenson was the person who did Lois' voice on "Family Guy"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about this idiot:

b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: what about this idiot:

At least Elon has another job beyond being wrong about everything COVID that benefits humanity. Alex does not.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still alive?  Usually, these guys dies of a mysterious ailment.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: gameshowhost: what about this idiot:

At least Elon has another job beyond being wrong about everything COVID that benefits humanity. Alex does not.


Loud-mouthed pseudo-intellectuals will rarely admit when they're wrong, even when the evidence is waved under their noses
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Berenson has a big megaphone. He has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter and millions of viewers for his frequent appearances on Fox News' most-watched shows. On Laura Ingraham's show, he downplayed the vaccines, suggesting that Israel's experience proved they were considerably less effective than initially claimed. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, he predicted that the vaccines would cause an uptick in cases of COVID-related illness and death in the U.S."

This is one of those bits of asshole cleverness I just need to marvel at for a little bit: Advocate for an end to restrictions and masking, predict that vaccines will cause a surge in cases and deaths, then claim victory when the surge happens due to nobody taking the pandemic seriously anymore.

That is some raw, pure bastard energy right there.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is his fark handle? Nobody can be wrong as much as he is and not be on the Fark Politics tab every day.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yOu speLled Dr. Fauci inCorRectLy
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF universe are you from, subby?

It's Berensain.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his frequent appearances on Fox News

At what point does Fox become criminally, or at least civilly liable for the harm it inflicts?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Berenson has a big megaphone. He has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter and millions of viewers for his frequent appearances on Fox News' most-watched shows. On Laura Ingraham's show, he downplayed the vaccines, suggesting that Israel's experience proved they were considerably less effective than initially claimed. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, he predicted that the vaccines would cause an uptick in cases of COVID-related illness and death in the U.S."

This is one of those bits of asshole cleverness I just need to marvel at for a little bit: Advocate for an end to restrictions and masking, predict that vaccines will cause a surge in cases and deaths, then claim victory when the surge happens due to nobody taking the pandemic seriously anymore.

That is some raw, pure bastard energy right there.


acouvis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What is his fark handle? Nobody can be wrong as much as he is and not be on the Fark Politics tab every day.


He's a regular guest on Fox, that's the next best thing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

b2theory: gameshowhost: what about this idiot:

[Fark user image image 599x277]

At least Elon has another job beyond being wrong about everything COVID that benefits humanity. Alex does not.


Hardly anyone knows who the Alex dude is. Elon is essentially speaking to half of the planet -- that makes his idiocy so much more dangerous.

/elon's not trying to benefit humanity, his goal is to leave humanity behind
//any benefit is incidental
///he's not going to sleep with any of his cultists who keep his p:e ratio in the plaidosphere
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a shame there was no way to apply some form of corporal or capital punishment to him. This guy wasn't just giving shiatty stock advice or political punditry. His words more than likely accounted for the deaths of people.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: b2theory: gameshowhost: what about this idiot:

[Fark user image image 599x277]

At least Elon has another job beyond being wrong about everything COVID that benefits humanity. Alex does not.

Hardly anyone knows who the Alex dude is. Elon is essentially speaking to half of the planet -- that makes his idiocy so much more dangerous.

/elon's not trying to benefit humanity, his goal is to leave humanity behind
//any benefit is incidental
///he's not going to sleep with any of his cultists who keep his p:e ratio in the plaidosphere


Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Berenson has a big megaphone. He has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter and millions of viewers for his frequent appearances on Fox News' most-watched shows. On Laura Ingraham's show, he downplayed the vaccines, suggesting that Israel's experience proved they were considerably less effective than initially claimed. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, he predicted that the vaccines would cause an uptick in cases of COVID-related illness and death in the U.S."

This is one of those bits of asshole cleverness I just need to marvel at for a little bit: Advocate for an end to restrictions and masking, predict that vaccines will cause a surge in cases and deaths, then claim victory when the surge happens due to nobody taking the pandemic seriously anymore.

That is some raw, pure bastard energy right there.


What is his argument that vaccines will cause a surge in cases and deaths?  Does it have something to do with the vaccine itself, or is it just that once people start getting vaccinated, everyone else will get sloppy?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His strategy is so absurd as to be defamatory.  Vaccine manufacturers should sue.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is he still alive?  Usually, these guys dies of a mysterious ailment.


Always wrong and dead?

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't even know who that is, but fark him anyway.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: his frequent appearances on Fox News

At what point does Fox become criminally, or at least civilly liable for the harm it inflicts?


Never. Carlson (and others of his ilk) frequently avoid legal ramifications by using the defense that "no reasonable person could hear/read the things that [Fox News personality] espouses and believe them to be fact rather than entertainment."

Our legal system has actually repeatedly upheld these types of assholes right to sow death and discord. 'Murica.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone that wrong shouldn't be encouraged with continued paychecks, yet republicans make it rain on him because of this weird need to make up reasons sane people are wrong.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to meet him, in a dark alley, with a baseball bat.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rudemix: It's a shame there was no way to apply some form of corporal or capital punishment to him. This guy wasn't just giving shiatty stock advice or political punditry. His words more than likely accounted for the deaths of people.


Yep. Now imagine if you were one of the loudest voices on Twitter, and were essentially backing Trump's position.

/it's ok tho b'cuz he made a flamethrower
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What is his fark handle? Nobody can be wrong as much as he is and not be on the Fark Politics tab every day.


We want to know his alts too, dammit.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'd like to meet him, in a dark alley, with a baseball bat.


[imokaywiththis.jpg]
 
